Fyre Festival Caterer Raises $179K+ On GoFundMe After Netflix Documentary

ICYMI: Ja Rule , who helped organize and promote Fyre Festival, recently spoke out via Twitter about the event , which sold approximately $100,000 worth of tickets to attendees looking for a fun excursion.

No one can forget the disaster that was Fyre Festival , but if you need a refresher, Netflix recently premiered the documentary FYRE: The Greatest Party That Never Happened, about the 2017 festival fail in Great Exuma, Bahamas!

Dishing upwards of $1,595 for a luxe weekend with five-star food, attendees were dumbfounded after being served cheese sandwiches.

So, what was one main thing that made the event a total fail? The food.

The dinner that @fyrefestival promised us was catered by Steven Starr is literally bread, cheese, and salad with dressing. #fyrefestival pic.twitter.com/I8d0UlSNbd

“We had a $6 million contract with Starr catering to handle all the food service and we only had one million dollars allocated,” one of the top event planners, Andy King, said in the film.

“Billy fired them over the phone and then he hung up the phone, I stood there and he said, ‘Can you salvage this?’ and I said, ‘Oh my gosh, I have two weeks to come up with food service for 6,000 kids. This is going to be fascinating.'”

That’s where Maryann Rolle, owner of the Exuma Point Resort, comes in.

Recently, Maryann took to GoFundMe looking to raise money after admitting she spent a whopping $50,000 from her savings to pay her workers because she was never compensated for catering. She also reportedly found herself with bad press.

“It has been an unforgettable experience catering to the organizers of Fyre Festival,” she wrote on the GoFundMe website. “Back in April 2017, I pushed myself to the limit catering no less than a 1,000 meals per day.”

"As I make this plea it’s hard to believe and embarrassing to admit that I was not paid… I was left in a big hole! My life was changed forever, and my credit was ruined by Fyre Fest," adding, "My only resource today is to appeal for help."

After nine days and over 6,420 donations, Maryann surpassed her goal of $123,000 and raised over $179,000 thanks to sympathetic supporters!