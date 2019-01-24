Kandi Burruss' Teenage Daughter, Riley, Makes Dinner For The Family

ATLANTA, GA - MAY 23: Kandi Burruss and Riley Burruss attend "Growing Up Hip Hop Atlanta" Atlanta Premiere at Woodruff Arts Center on May 23, 2017 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images)

The 16-year-old is already getting rave reviews.

Published 2 days ago

Being the granddaughter of cooking maven Mama Joyce, of the Old Lady Gang, must have been a lot of pressure on 16-year-old Riley Burruss to prove her ability to throw down in the kitchen, but chile, she's got skills! 

Recently, Kandi Burruss' oldest child took it upon herself to prove she can cook a meal that’ll have you running back for seconds, and Riley's 3-year-old little brother, Ace, is loving every bit of it! 

Keep scrolling to see the adorable video her stepfather, Todd Tucker, posted showing Ace eating her home-cooked meal:

A post shared by Todd Tucker (@todd167) on

While eating his green beans that ended up on his fork in a "T" shape, the happy toddler shared exactly how delicious he felt his big sister's meal was.

"Green beans, chicken, and rice!" Ace's father, Todd, asked: "Is it good?"

Ace gave the most honest review possible: "Yeah! It's delicious." 

Yes, Riley! We see those genes to throw down in the kitchen is real.

Written by BET Staff

(Photo: Paras Griffin/Getty Images)

