CoupleGoals: This Previously Overweight Couple Lost Over 215 Lbs Together

#Couplecam: Fabolous' Stepdaughter And Her Rapper Boo, G Herbo Are A Whole Mood
Plus, see more celebrity couples show love.
Talk about #couplegoals!
A young couple from Nova Scotia, Canada, realized that they had to take their health seriously.
Jeremy Crawley and Jasmine Parent noticed that they each weighed 300 pounds and made a New Year’s resolution for 2018 to drop the pounds by changing their unhealthy eating habits and adopting a workout regimen that helped them lose a whopping 215 pounds.
Jasmine Parent, 29, was unhappy with a picture that she took of herself around Christmas 2017 and chose not to post on social media. “I didn’t want to post it,” she told Today. “I was embarrassed.”
She reflected on the source of her weight gain and realized that she had turned to food for comfort after the devastating death of her father around 2012, right after she graduated from college.
After having her second child, Jasmine discovered that she weighed the 300 pounds and she was never comfortable with the three digits. And for the love of her little girls, she wanted to do something about it.
“I looked at myself in the mirror and I was in so much pain. My knees were shot. My back hurt and I was tired,” she said. “My anxiety was so bad, I didn’t want to leave the house.”
So after seeing the image, she had a candid conversation with her partner, Jeremy Crawley, who stands at 6-foot-5, and agreed to make a healthy change, and Jasmine found a 21-day meal plan that they could follow to lose weight.
They started getting rid of sugar and junk food from their diets and started adding more lean protein, fruit, legumes and whole grains. In just one month, Jasmine lost 17 pounds while Jeremy shed 20.
They started working out to 25-minute workout DVDs that they did at home, and Jeremy helped Jasmine stick with it, even though it was difficult for her to do at 294 pounds.
Over the course of 10 months, Jasmine reduced her weight from 294 pounds to 174 pounds and Jeremy was able to shed 95 pounds.
“There are so many diets and fads and things people want you to put your money in but there is no quick fix,” Jasmine said of her weight loss. “It is going to be hard and it is going to take work, but it is worth it.”
Jasmine and Jeremy have become the talk of Instagram after posting the before-and-after photos that garnished them more than 135,000 followers. Earlier this month, Jasmine posted a throwback photo of herself in a one-piece swimsuit alongside a recent image of herself in a bikini, showing all the way off while she and Jeremy looked good while vacationing.
“We are headed on our first ever family vacation to Montego Bay, Jamaica,” she wrote. “We told ourselves we would spend 1 full year dedicated to our bodies, our health, and just our overall well-being. This is our reward.”
Congratulations to the couple who made a change for the better together!
(Photo: Getty Images)
Plus, see more celebrity couples show love.
Alexa ain't got nothing on Bardi.
For the past 10 years, Yusef has been dictating all of the beauty trends we emulate via his most famous client, none other than Rihanna. He started out his career as a performer, but he ended up behind the scenes. In Hairstory, he details his rise in the industry from aspiring singer to creative directing the hair for Fenty x Puma.
days
COMMENTS