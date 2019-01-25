CoupleGoals: This Previously Overweight Couple Lost Over 215 Lbs Together

Talk about #couplegoals!

A young couple from Nova Scotia, Canada, realized that they had to take their health seriously.

Jeremy Crawley and Jasmine Parent noticed that they each weighed 300 pounds and made a New Year’s resolution for 2018 to drop the pounds by changing their unhealthy eating habits and adopting a workout regimen that helped them lose a whopping 215 pounds.

Jasmine Parent, 29, was unhappy with a picture that she took of herself around Christmas 2017 and chose not to post on social media. “I didn’t want to post it,” she told Today. “I was embarrassed.”

She reflected on the source of her weight gain and realized that she had turned to food for comfort after the devastating death of her father around 2012, right after she graduated from college.

After having her second child, Jasmine discovered that she weighed the 300 pounds and she was never comfortable with the three digits. And for the love of her little girls, she wanted to do something about it.

“I looked at myself in the mirror and I was in so much pain. My knees were shot. My back hurt and I was tired,” she said. “My anxiety was so bad, I didn’t want to leave the house.”