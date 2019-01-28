Kehlani Revealed Her Baby Girl's Name At Her Celebrity-Filled Baby Shower

#Couplecam: Fabolous' Stepdaughter And Her Rapper Boo, G Herbo Are A Whole Mood
Plus, see more celebrity couples show love.
Over the weekend (Jan. 27), mom-to-be Kehlani and her child's father, Javie Young White, celebrated with friends and family with an outdoor baby shower to remember.
Decorated in less than 24 hours by Nicky Parks with palm tree leaves and bright girly-girl colors, the event held in sunny Los Angeles, California, seemed to have gone without a hitch.
Some of the sweet highlights of the event included a buffet of delicious treats by Bree’s Cake along with a fresh fruit truck by Roubik Party Planning. Yum!
The dessert table included a stunning cake with the name "Adaya Nomi" written on it! Looks like we finally have a name for Lani’s first child.
Surrounded by family and friends, the 23-year-old "In My Feelings" singer was all smiles as she posed for photos and videos perfectly glowing with her growing bump.
The packed house included celebrity attendees SZA, Zendaya, Duckie Thot, Syd Tha Kyd, Ty Dolla $ign and Kamaiyah all making sure to show up with the best gifts for the baby girl on her way!
With gifts galore (literally, it was surrounding her!) Kehlani carefully read each card and happily accepted each gift given to her. Some notable gifts for the baby girl included items from Nike, American Girl and Gucci, just to name a few!
Clearly, many are excited to see the baby girl make her debut.
We can't help but express how happy we are for Kehlani living the Good Life.
As a first-time mom, we can see she has all the support she needs! Congratulations!
(Photo: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images)
