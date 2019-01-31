Safaree Shows Off A VERY Early Valentine's Day Surprise For Fiancée, Erica Mena

Safaree has a special Valentine's Day PSA for the fellas: "Make ya woman feel special young kings!!" The rapper took to Instagram to show off the elaborate Valentine's decor he surprised his fiancee, Erica Mena with...in January.

Safaree is wasting no time showering Erica with Vday love weeks in advance saying, "People celebrate Christmas and their birthday a month in advance so this year I’m doing that for valentines."

See the video along with his full message below: