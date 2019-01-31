Safaree Shows Off A VERY Early Valentine's Day Surprise For Fiancée, Erica Mena

#Couplecam: Fabolous' Stepdaughter And Her Rapper Boo, G Herbo Are A Whole Mood
Safaree has a special Valentine's Day PSA for the fellas: "Make ya woman feel special young kings!!" The rapper took to Instagram to show off the elaborate Valentine's decor he surprised his fiancee, Erica Mena with...in January.
Safaree is wasting no time showering Erica with Vday love weeks in advance saying, "People celebrate Christmas and their birthday a month in advance so this year I’m doing that for valentines."
See the video along with his full message below:
Although we didn't get to witness Erica's reaction to the sweet gesture after not seeing her man for two weeks, she did respond under his post: "Baby I can't stop smiling EVER with you. Being loved by you makesmy life so insanely perfect. Get ready- I got plans for you! Last night was just the appetizer."
While a few called the surprise "corny" because of Safaree's use of Dollar Tree decorations, most came to his defense saying it's the thought that counts. And they were right...
You better believe the comments were blowing up with women wanting to know what Erica's prayer was. Did she use Ciara's prayer for Russell Wilson? Sis, we need to know!
