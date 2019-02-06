Toya Wright Gets A Head Start On Baby Reign's First Birthday With A Dreamy, Unicorn Photo Shoot

But leading up to the festivities, the mama had a dreamy photo shoot to mark the milestone. She shared some photos of the shoot taken by Wee Love Photography that show Reign wearing a tulle tutu and floral headband surrounded by flowers and balloons.

In one shot she even shares the spotlight with a unicorn! “Every princess needs her very own unicorn” Toya captioned the shot. Hmm... we're sensing a unicorn-themed party in Reign’s future.

Well, before the celebration (or celebrations) kick-off, check out Reign taking after her mom and big sis and getting her Instagram model on below.