Toya Wright Gets A Head Start On Baby Reign's First Birthday With A Dreamy, Unicorn Photo Shoot

ATLANTA, GA - JANUARY 14: Toya Wright attends her Baby Shower at Test Kitchen on January 14, 2018 in Atlanta, Georgia.(Photo by Prince Williams/Getty Images)

Toya Wright Gets A Head Start On Baby Reign's First Birthday With A Dreamy, Unicorn Photo Shoot

“Every princess needs her very own unicorn”

Published Yesterday

Toya Wright’s little girl has a big birthday coming up—and no, we’re not talking about her mini-me, Reginae Carter. Her daughter, Reign Rushing, turns one on Friday (Feb. 8), and judging by Toya’s extravagant gender reveal and baby shower for her youngest, the party will be just as extra.

But leading up to the festivities, the mama had a dreamy photo shoot to mark the milestone. She shared some photos of the shoot taken by Wee Love Photography that show Reign wearing a tulle tutu and floral headband surrounded by flowers and balloons.

In one shot she even shares the spotlight with a unicorn! “Every princess needs her very own unicorn” Toya captioned the shot. Hmm... we're sensing a unicorn-themed party in Reign’s future.

Well, before the celebration (or celebrations) kick-off, check out Reign taking after her mom and big sis and getting her Instagram model on below.

View this post on Instagram

Peek a boo

A post shared by Reign Rushing 💕🌈 (@reign_beaux) on

Written by BET Staff

(Photo by Prince Williams/Getty Images)

COMMENTS

Get More!

TRENDING IN STYLE

SEE ALL TRENDING

Recommended

Latest in style

Boomerang

Tue Feb 12th 10/9c

AIRS
0

days

00HRS
00MIN
00SEC