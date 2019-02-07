Cardi B Talks Declining Offset's Proposal For Marriage Counseling And Men Sliding In Her DMs

Cardi B on the March cover of Harper's Bazaar is like a real-life Binderella story, and she’s definitely not afraid to dish on her “rags to riches” tale. While getting her signature long nails done, the "Money" rapper opened up to the publication for their Spring Fashion Issue, revealing her motivations when it comes to her career, her experience being a first-time mother to her beautiful daughter, Kulture Kiari, dealing with postpartum depression, and her tumultuous relationship with her rapper husband, Offset.

Cardi on her career and getting over the sabotage of those trying to dim her success: “I feel like my life is a fairy tale and I’m a princess—rags to riches, people trying to sabotage,” she says. “Before, I cared about everything—relationship, gossip. Now I don’t feel like I have the time to please people,” the 26-year-old explains. “I don’t care about anything anymore—just my career and my kid.” On her decision to publicly split from her hubby, Offset, after his alleged infidelities and why she chose to decline his plead to go to couple’s therapy: “Who knows? You never know, you can never tell,” Cardi answered when asked they will rekindle their love. “Nobody makes my decisions about my life but me,” adding, “I didn’t want to go to marriage counseling. He suggested it, but it’s like, ‘I don’t want to go.’ There’s no counselor or nothing that could make me change my mind.” On why she’s not dating and the reason you’ll never see her responding to men sliding in her DM: “I have a kid, and I’m also famous. So I can’t just sleep with anybody. People talk. You know, if I date somebody in the industry, that’s another person in the industry. If I date somebody who is not in the industry, he might not understand my lifestyle.” “It’s like, ‘Bro, why would you want to holler at me right away? You’re weird,’” she thinks about men shooting their shot. “If you think Imma automatically hop onto you after a marriage, that just means you think I’m a sleaze. And I’m not. I have a kid—I have to show an example.” “I’m out there and very sexual doesn’t mean that I have to be whorish,” Cardi proclaims. “I like to have sex. That doesn’t mean I have to have it with everybody,” adding, “Not that I judge women who want to have sex with the world.”

On dealing with postpartum depression after giving birth to her daughter, Kulture Kiari, last July, and her struggles with breastfeeding: “It was too hard,” she explained about breastfeeding. As for dealing with postpartum depression, “I thought I was going to avoid it,” Cardi admits. “When I gave birth, the doctor told me about postpartum, and I was like, ‘Well, I’m doing good right now, I don’t think that’s going to happen.’ But out of nowhere, the world was heavy on my shoulders.” On her post-pregnancy body snapback: “For some reason, I still don’t feel like my body’s the same,” she said. “I feel like I don’t have my balance right yet. When it comes to heels, I’m not as good at walking anymore. I feel like I’m holding a weight on me. I don’t know why because I’m skinnier than I’ve ever been. But there’s an energy I haven’t gotten back yet that I had before I was pregnant. It’s just the weirdest thing.” On how Baby Kulture helps her balance her emotions and why she’s backing back from social media clapbacks: “Sometimes I’ll see something online and it’ll piss me off, and then my baby will start crying or something, and it’s like, ‘You know what? I’ve got to deal with the milk. Forget this.’” “I’ve noticed that every time you respond, you just make things worse, so I’m over it,” Cardi said about clapping back on social media. “I’m just over it. I really don’t need it, and sometimes it just brings chaos to my brain. I can stay off social media. I’ve been trying.”

On why she chose to not post any photos of Kulture on social media despite Offset’s wishes to show their baby's beauty: “As soon as she was born, one month in he was like, ‘She’s so beautiful. Watch how people gonna go crazy.’ ’Cause a lot of people were saying mean stuff, like that we don’t post her because she’s ugly. He was like, ‘I’m about to post my baby right now.’ But then we were very concerned because we were getting a lot of threats, so he said, ‘The world don’t even deserve to see her.’” Cardi eventually posted a photo of their baby girl which instantly went viral. Her reason? Because “it’s really annoying and we don’t have a life. We have to hide her all the time,” adding, “I can’t go to L.A. or Miami and walk down the beach with my baby. I want to go shopping with my baby. I want to take a stroll with my baby. Sometimes I feel bad for her because all she knows is the house.” If you’re looking to read the full story, the March 2019 issue of Harper's Bazaar will be available on newsstands February 19.

Written by Tweety Elitou