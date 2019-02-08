KarJenner Baby Boom No. 2? Kim Kardashian And Kendall Jenner Share The Latest On The Family's Baby News

Keeping Up With the Kardashians star Kim Kardashian was a guest on Late Night With Jimmy Fallon, and she told the talk show host that she is feeling the stress of preparing for her fourth child, a boy, via surrogate. “My house is so full, [but] I heard that parents of four are the most enlightened and calm of all parents,” she tells the talk show host. The 38-year-old mother of three also revealed that her daughter North, 5, and son, Saint, 3, are finally getting along, which is one less thing that she has to worry about. “They are finally getting along, and that is, like, the best moment as a mom,” the KKW founder said. Kim and Kanye also have a daughter Chicago, 1, who was born via a surrogate.

Mrs. West was asked if her youngest sister, Kylie Jenner, was engaged to rapper Travis Scott. Kylie and Travis share a daughter, Stormi, who recently turned one year old. “I mean, I think she would have told me but she is very secretive. I think she would have told me, so I don’t think so,” she told Jimmy. Kendall Jenner, 23, also weighed in about her sister Kylie, 21, when she visited the Ellen Degeneres Show on Feb 8. Ellen DeGeneres asked the supermodel if her sister is expecting baby number two because of an Instagram photo that her sister posted with the caption, “Baby #2?”

“She’s not,” she told the host. “I think she was like, ‘We are like looking good and really into each other then maybe baby number two is going to happen… they’re practicing,” she said. “I don’t think she’s pregnant.” Ellen also asked if Travis proposed to Kylie during the Super Bowl, and she answered, “Not that I know of. Not that I’m aware of. If she did, she didn’t tell the family.”

The Kardashian-Jenners are surely growing as we continue to watch.

Written by BET Staff