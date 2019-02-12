WATCH! Tekashi69 Shot A Valentine's Day Commercial For A Sex Shop Before Lock Up

Prior to pleading guilty to federal racketeering charges, Tekashi69 starred in a Valentine’s Day commercial for New York City sex store Romantic Depot. As if that in itself wasn’t already a bit strange, the ad, which calls for an end to violence against women, began airing the same week the rapper was accused of sexual assault by the mother of his child. In the clip, Tekashi acknowledges his own past wrongdoings:

“When I was younger I used to make a lot of stupid mistakes, but I’m ready to learn more,” Tekashi explains.

“Thanks to Romantic Depot I now know how to treat women with dignity and respect.”

The commercial, which is airing across the New York metropolitan area, includes this disclaimer: “In no way does Romantic Depot support Tekashi 6ix9ine’s past activities.”

Watch the video below: