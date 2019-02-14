WATCH! DJ Khaled Shows Off His 43-Pound Weight Loss By Documenting The Major Milestone

Power Couple! Colin Kaepernick's Boo, Nessa Supports Him At His Nike Jersey Launch
Plus, see more celebrity couples show love.
We're only two months into 2019, and DJ Khaled can already check off one major milestone. The 43-year-old media mogul announced on Instagram that he finally hit his goal weight of 250.
Fans—and Diddy—were the first to learn about the producer’s huge milestone through a video he shared via Instagram, where we can see him gushing to his pal Sean "Puff" Combs.
"I'mma be honest with you. I love this feeling [of being] healthy. They call me Slim Jim!" he told Combs.
The 43-year-old producer first announced his plan to get down to 250 pounds last year when he enlisted the help of Weight Watchers to shred the extra pounds. He gave us many updates along the way, including this adorably cute moment when Asahd Khaled joined his dad for a workout.
The milestone didn't come without a few roadblocks, though. Despite dropping 38 pounds in 2018, Khaled told PEOPLE about the difficulties he faced trying to maintain a healthy diet and the mental adjustments he had to make while touring, dropping the last nine pounds in December.
“I was on the road so much touring that it was difficult for me, with the hours I was up and the different cities I was traveling to and not having access to the foods that I wanted to eat,” he said. “I would eat a bag of chips because it was there. No excuses there. But I’m actually happy about it because it taught me to maneuver now when I go on the road or working."
DJ Khaled is re-upping his ambassadorship with Weight Watchers for 2019 as he continues to set new goals, health-wise.
"[Asahd's] my motivation. It’s the purest form of love and it’s the purest form of happiness. That’s how I’m living my life, everything is for my son and my queen. My family,” Khaled told PEOPLE.
(Photo: Michael Tran/FilmMagic)
Plus, see more celebrity couples show love.
Alexa ain't got nothing on Bardi.
For the past 10 years, Yusef has been dictating all of the beauty trends we emulate via his most famous client, none other than Rihanna. He started out his career as a performer, but he ended up behind the scenes. In Hairstory, he details his rise in the industry from aspiring singer to creative directing the hair for Fenty x Puma.
COMMENTS