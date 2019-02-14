WATCH! DJ Khaled Shows Off His 43-Pound Weight Loss By Documenting The Major Milestone

We're only two months into 2019, and DJ Khaled can already check off one major milestone. The 43-year-old media mogul announced on Instagram that he finally hit his goal weight of 250.

Fans—and Diddy—were the first to learn about the producer’s huge milestone through a video he shared via Instagram, where we can see him gushing to his pal Sean "Puff" Combs.

"I'mma be honest with you. I love this feeling [of being] healthy. They call me Slim Jim!" he told Combs.