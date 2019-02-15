WATCH! Jeannie Mai Says She Struggled With An Eating Disorder For 12 Years

Jeannie Mai has been open about her healthy weight gain, her divorce, and just about everything else going on in her life. Now she’s admitting that she suffered from an eating disorder in which she consistently weighed 100 pounds.

The Real co-host is spilling all the tea on her new, single life with her series, Hello Hunnay With Jeannie Mai. After the split from her husband of 10 years, Freddy Harteis, Jeannie Mai has shared her journey to finding herself and what she wants out of her new life.

In the 10-minute clip, Jeannie shares how health and wellness are a big part of her life. But it wasn’t always like that.

“I didn’t realize that I was low key abusing myself.” Jeannie says. “The idea of being skinny became something that was most appealing to me. Even if you watch The Real from season one to season four, I was always 100 pounds. I started to really work hard to stay petite. And to not gain weight. And to stay sample size. I didn’t realize that until I saw a picture of myself where my knees were really pointy and my shoulders were pointy.”