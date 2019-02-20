Serena Williams Hosts Meghan Markle's Baby Shower In A $75K/Night NYC Penthouse Suite

Staying in New York City since Monday, a very pregnant Meghan Markle has returned to the states for a baby shower to remember!  

NEW YORK, NY - FEBRUARY 19: Meghan, Duchess of Sussex and Abigail Spencer go for lunch on February 19, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Gotham/GC Images)
A source told Tatler that the festivities were hosted by her close friends tennis star Serena Williams and A-lister Amal Clooney in the luxe Penthouse Suite at the Mark Hotel.

Reportedly, Serena is picking up the tab for the $75,000 per night hotel located on the Upper East Side that boasts having the largest Penthouse in the U.S., with two-floor accommodations and a view overlooking Central Park and the Metropolitan Museum of Art. 

The amenities for the penthouse include five bedrooms, four fireplaces, six bathrooms, and two powder rooms.

The baby shower guest list was filled with Meghan's closest friends and family including stylist BFF Jessica MulroneyGayle KingSuits co-star Abigail Spencer and more.

Some of the exciting items delivered to the hotel for the party included décor, a baby crib, a candy floss machine, plenty of flowers and endless gifts!

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - FEBRUARY 19: A general view of atmosphere outside Meghan, Duchess of Sussex baby shower at The Mark Hotel in the Upper East Side on February 19, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Gotham/GC Images)
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - FEBRUARY 19: A general view of atmosphere outside Meghan, Duchess of Sussex baby shower at The Mark Hotel in the Upper East Side on February 19, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Gotham/GC Images)
NEW YORK, NY - FEBRUARY 20: Gifts arrive at Meghan Markle's baby shower on February 20, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Adrian Edwards/GC Images)
Page Six reports the shower activities may have included a lesson in flower arranging, along with a stunning dessert table from chef Jean-Georges Vongerichten.

Talk about the royal treatment! The Duchess of Sussex and her husband, Prince Harry, are expecting to welcome their first child in April, so there's still plenty of time to see what kind of baby bash Kensington Palace whips up.

 

