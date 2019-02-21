WATCH! Rihanna Celebrates Her 31st Birthday With An After-Hours McDonald's Run

Between Jussie Smollet being charged with a felony for allegedly faking a hate crime and Kylie Jenner’s bestie, Jordyn Woods, being dragged for filth for allegedly cozying up to Khloe Kardashian’s baby daddy, Tristan Thompson, here’s something positive to celebrate this week: Rihanna’s birthday! Our favorite bad gal turned 31 years old yesterday (Feb. 20) and spent the day just like we pictured she would…with an island turn up and a McDonald’s run.

Rihanna’s bestie, Melissa Forde, a.k.a. @mdollas11, gave us a peek at RiRi’s birthday plans with a few posts that break down the night, including a video of the Fenty Beauty queen hilariously pleading with a Mickey D’s employee to please call her order number.