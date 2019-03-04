The Road To Redemption: See How Hard Offset Is Working To Romance His Way Back Into Cardi B's Heart

Offset is clearly a romantic, and there's proof! When it comes to his wife, Cardi B, there are no limits to what he will do to make his woman smile, nor is there a spending limit. Whether it be expensive diamond jewelry or thousands of dollars in flowers to win back his wife’s love, Offset goes all out.

In a recent video posted by Cardi, the 26-year-old can be heard giggling as she followed a path of red rose petals to her bedroom where candles surrounded her bed and a bouquet of white roses. “D*mn, he want me to suck his d**k for hours today,” Cardi can be heard saying in the background before casually adding, “whelp let me start getting drunk.” See for yourself the moment that has Cardi saying, “I love you @offsetyrn ❤️❤️❤️”:

ICYMI: Not only is Offset showing love to his wife, but the "Father of 4” rapper is also making a conscious effort to be a better father to his children and, according to one of his baby’s mamas, it’s thanks to Cardi. “She loves him,” Shya L'amour, the mother of Offset's oldest daughter, Kalea, recently told TMZ about her daughter’s relationship with the rapper. “They are really good now. He has stepped up and he has been around as of lately to show her that affection that she needs. That parental love, a mother can’t do that for a father.”

When asked if she thought Cardi has had an impact on Offset, she responded, “I think she’s helped him grow tremendously. Since he’s been with her he’s definitely — I’ve seen a lot of growth.” According to Shya, Cardi’s even embraced her daughter. “I can see her heart. She has a really good heart.” As for their co-parenting relationship her wish is to “just get on the same page. Man, we’ve got to just have an understanding and keep an understanding. I feel like communication is key to a lot of misunderstandings.” See the video for yourself:

