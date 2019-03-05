Diet Disaster! The Worst Downfall Of The Keto Diet Is 'Keto Crotch'

Studio shot of an unrecognizable woman posing against a grey background

Is there really a stinky side effect of the popular diet?

Published 20 hours ago

Celebrities like Halle Berry, Kim Kardashian and more stars have all raved about the Keto Diet, which has been known to help people lose a lot of weight. If you follow the hashtag #ketotrasformation on Instagram, you’ll find almost 800,000 amazing transformations of people who have improved their way of life with a change of eating habits.

However, the Keto Diet may come with a side effect that may not be very pleasant.

According to Women’s Health, Keto-crazed folks online have complained that they have experienced bad breath, diarrhea, and now something known as the "Keto Crotch."

What is Keto Crotch, you ask? Well, here are the deets:

Women who have been on the Keto Diet have described a foul odor that emits from their vagina. Now, there is no research that proves that this is a fact, but the people are saying that there's a funky odor that has them closing their legs in the bedroom to avoid embarrassment.  

When your body is in ketosis (breaking down fat for fuel instead of carbs), it produces ketones, which includes chemicals like acetoacetate, beta-hydroxybutyrate and acetone. These are chemicals that are naturally produced by your body, but on the Keto Diet, it produces more of these ketones, which can make you go to the bathroom more often and it can have a very pungent smell.

“Anytime you do something that changes how your body functions, you can expect side effects. The Keto Diet can affect your breath and stool, but it can also extend to your crotch because chemical changes in the body affect your PH balance, and can change your natural scent ‘down there,’” says Dr. Karen Sutton, Yale orthopaedic surgeon in sports medicine. “You personally have to decide if you are willing to put up with pungent odors from your breath, stool, and crotch in favor of fitting into your favorite bikini.”

So what can be done to combat the unfortunate aroma? According to Keto Dieter Martie B., who lost 100 pounds in one year, you shoulddrink plenty of water. “Water has been a lifesaver and helps a lot.”  

It has also been suggested that if the smell persists more than five days and does not go away, take the time to visit your doctor to make sure that it is not something more serious.

So before you jump on the Keto bandwagon, be sure to do your research so you don’t have what could be a smelly situation.

Written by BET Staff

(Photo: Getty Images)

