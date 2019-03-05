Diet Disaster! The Worst Downfall Of The Keto Diet Is 'Keto Crotch'

Celebrities like Halle Berry , Kim Kardashian and more stars have all raved about the Keto Diet, which has been known to help people lose a lot of weight. If you follow the hashtag #ketotrasformation on Instagram, you’ll find almost 800,000 amazing transformations of people who have improved their way of life with a change of eating habits.

However, the Keto Diet may come with a side effect that may not be very pleasant.

According to Women’s Health, Keto-crazed folks online have complained that they have experienced bad breath, diarrhea, and now something known as the "Keto Crotch."

What is Keto Crotch, you ask? Well, here are the deets:

Women who have been on the Keto Diet have described a foul odor that emits from their vagina. Now, there is no research that proves that this is a fact, but the people are saying that there's a funky odor that has them closing their legs in the bedroom to avoid embarrassment.

When your body is in ketosis (breaking down fat for fuel instead of carbs), it produces ketones, which includes chemicals like acetoacetate, beta-hydroxybutyrate and acetone. These are chemicals that are naturally produced by your body, but on the Keto Diet, it produces more of these ketones, which can make you go to the bathroom more often and it can have a very pungent smell.