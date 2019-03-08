Steph Curry Works With His Favorite Fan, Riley Morrison, By Letting Her Design A Special Edition Shoe For IWD

Stephen Curry is a man of his word, especially when it comes to championing women’s equality. The Golden State Warrior kept good on his word to 9-year-old fan Riley Morrison, who you may remember wrote him a letter in November about how she was disappointed she couldn’t find the Curry 5’s in girls' sizes. Through the power of social media, Riley’s message reached Steph, who wrote her a letter back assuring her of his plans to work with Under Armour in addressing the issue and informing her of a special surprise in the works for International Women’s Day (Mar. 8). “I want you to celebrate with me!” he wrote.

The smaller sizes on the Under Armour site were marked as “Boys” but have since been changed to “Youth.” The Curry 6’s also dropped since his exchange with Riley, so the baller tapped his young friend to help design its special International Women’s Day colorway, which, unbeknownst to most, was already in the works long before the viral letters. A year prior, he told Under Armour that he wanted to create a Curry 6 colorway to celebrate International Women’s Day and honor the women in his life—his wife, Ayesha Curry, two daughters, Riley Curry and Ryan Curry, his sister, Sydel Curry, and his mom.

"I was immediately impressed when I saw Riley's letter; that a nine-year-old girl had the courage to use her voice to call attention to an issue and keep us accountable. She was focused on the opportunity for ALL girls, not just herself. She's been an amazing catalyst for change - not only with my product but also with the entire Under Armour brand. She is inspiring, and wise beyond her years," he said of the other Riley in his life.

Leading up to the holiday, Steph surprised Riley Morrison at his SC30 x Oakland pop-up shop in Oakland, California, and presented her with the Curry 6 colorway she helped inspire. Stephen will host the Morrison Family at the Warriors' home game at Oracle Arena today on International Women's Day.

In addition to a “United We Win” sock liner, created for Under Armour’s initiative to celebrate people like Riley, who champion equality, UA had her design another sock liner as an added personal design touch to the UA ICON Curry 6 United We Win colorway. Riley’s sock liner features two girls playing basketball surrounded by empowering phrases “Be Fearless,” “Girl Power,” “Be the Change,” Girls Hoop Too” and “Rock the Currys.” “I’ve been kinda blown away, and certainly grateful for the opportunities that Stephen has given me, including sharing inspiration for other girls through the sock liner art. This has been such an incredible experience," she shared.

Consumers also have the option to customize the sock liner with their own photo. The sneaker itself is a blend of purple and deep orchid with white and is the latest installment in the Curry 6 collection. Sales of the Curry 6 United We Win will go toward a scholarship that the Stephen and Ayesha Curry Family Foundation and Under Armour have created to honor Riley’s courageous spirit by awarding $30,000 to a worthy college-bound female student from the Bay Area.

With Stephen’s new kicks and United We Win initiative, LeBron James’ HFR x Wmns LeBron 16 release–NBA superstars are taking an active role in recognizing the need for women's inclusivity in sports and sneaker culture, a trend that’s long overdue, but nonetheless is much appreciated this International Women’s Day.

Written by BET Staff