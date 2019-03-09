Kylie Jenner Is Running Around Town With A Jordyn Woods Look-a-Like And People Have Questions

See Bryson Tiller's Girlfriend Straddling Him On The Beach In This Sexy Shot
The whole Jordyn Woods/Khloe Kardashian/Tristan Thompson fallout has rumbled the perspective social circles of the three and their scandalous love triangle.
It’s reportedly caused Kylie Jenner to kick her BFF out of the Hidden Hills mansion they live together in and Khloe and Tristan to call it quits on a romantic relationship. It now seems that the dust is starting to settle just a bit, that is, until social media believed that Kylie and Jordyn were starting to make up.
A Twitter user named Spencer posted a photo of what he thought was Jenner and Woods eating breakfast together at a restaurant called Pedalers Fork. Upon further research done by the power of the Internet, and confirmation from a source close to the KarJenners, the woman Kylie was actually spotted with was Heather Sanders, a good friend of hers who is not Jordyn Woods.
TMZ reported that Kylie was also out with Sanders last week in Calabasas and Paparazzi got a photo of the two walking together. They also took their own video, acknowledging it was snowing where they were at.
On March 3, the pair were reportedly out shopping at Westfield Topanga and The Village mall in Calabasas. The Daily Mail captured photos of them looking at Cartier watches and designer shoes at Neiman Marcus.
Apparently, Kylie originally met Heather at Kendall Jenner’s Sweet 16 celebration. Heather was dating King Trell at the time, who she is currently engaged to and is Tyga’s longtime best friend. Tyga and Kylie, of course, used to be a couple.
And so the question begs: could Heather Sanders be taking over as Kylie’s BFF? Perhaps. A source recently told People that Kylie Jenner was so close to Jordyn Woods that she has “basically lost part of her world.” She’s also reportedly been conflicted privately over whether or not to cut her former BFF out of her life.
Guess we’ll have to see how this plays out.
