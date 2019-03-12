EEEEOOOWWWW! Your Vacation Just Got A Lot More Lit: A Cardi B Cruise Sets Sail This Summer

If cruises are your thing, and anything Cardi B is your jam, then pack your bags, because there is a Cardi B cruise setting sail this summer. The rapper announced the “Days of Summer Cruise” via Instagram yesterday (Mar. 11), which will depart June 28 from Miami. EEEEOOOWWWW!

Here’s what you need to know: It’s a four-day, three-night excursion aboard the Carnival Victory.

Cardi B is headlining the hip-hop-themed cruise, which is being hosted by DJ Khaled. Post Malone is also performing and the full lineup hasn't even been announced yet.

It’s strictly an adults-only cruise, which sadly means no appearances from Baby Kulture.

The ship will visit Half Moon Cay and Nassau in the Bahamas.

While aboard, passengers have access to a world-class spa, casino, 24-hour dining, and drinks at one of the vessel’s six bars, including a tequila bar and self-serve beer station. There’s also an on-board winery and martini tasting.

Activities aboard the ship include mini golf, mixology competitions, a jogging track, dive-in movies, a video arcade, a water slide and several pools. Oh, and for an extra fee, guests can visit the on-board Build-a-Bear Workshop.

All you really need is some “Money” to secure your spot on board for $1,250 per person, based on double occupancy, and can go up to $3,500 for a suite. Are you trying to party with Cardi... on a boat?

Written by Jazmine A. Ortiz