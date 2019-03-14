Issa Rae's Disabled Assistant Candis Welch Is The Epitome of Inspiration

It may not be Monday, but we are without doubt motivated! xoNecole recently profiled Issa Rae's executive assistant for the past five years, and her story will have you inspired.

Diagnosed with spinal muscular atrophy at just 18 months old, which later led to her being permanently wheelchair-bound by age 11, Candis Welch did not let that stop her from achieving success.

"For a long time I had a fear of not seeing myself go past the age of 25,” Candis shared with xoNecole. “A lot of my friends I met who had a similar disability had already passed away. I feared I wouldn't be able to see a certain part of my life or do certain things. I didn't see them happening for other people that looked like me. My big fear was 'Am I going to experience life?'" Getting rid of her fears, a first generation college graduate with a master's degree in public administration, not only is she the founder of her own blog, Can Can on Wheelz, she also manages to work full time for the Los Angeles Homeless Service Authority while holding the title of being Issa Rae’s executive assistant—can we say amazing!

Of course, hard work led to her success. According to Candis, Issa was the first person in the entertainment industry to recognize her talent and saw her just as capable of completing any task. She definitely didn’t disappoint. “I had to work hard to prove myself. In general, as a Black woman… as a Black disabled woman... as a Black disabled woman who is not a size two, I had a lot of proving to do especially in the entertainment industry,” the 33-year-old disABLED activist shared. “I didn't look the part. I had to let my work ethic and hustle speak for itself. Anyone who I've ever worked for, they all had a general consensus, I work my butt off. I stay late just like anyone else. I get to the job by any means necessary. I am going to be one of your most valued employees. I want to show you that I am capable."

As for her advice? It is all about putting the work in. "You can't try to be at all the parties, it's not going to happen," Candis reveals. “I saw [Issa passing on social events] for years, but that's how you get Insecure and all these other projects. She's locked in. Nothing else happens unless you're dedicated. She taught me a tremendous work ethic.”

You may be asking yourself, how did Candis land the once-in-a-lifetime gig with Issa, the creator of HBO's hit show Insecure? Well, it was all thanks to a friend who suggested she interview for the open assistant job. #GirlGangGoals We absolutely think Candis is a great inspiration, and watching her live out her dreams is proof that excuses shouldn't exist!

Written by BET Staff