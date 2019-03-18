Dreamy Celebration! Rob Kardashian’s Daughter Throws Him A St. Patrick’s Day-Themed Birthday Bash

Dream Kardashian is a true daddy’s girl after getting the whole family together for an early birthday party for Rob Kardashian!

Not only is this 2-year-old a beauty expert, but now she's already a party-planning pro! In a series of Instagram stories, Khloé Kardashian revealed that her niece Dream wanted to throw Rob a 32nd birthday party before she went to her mom’s house for the weekend. Surprisingly, Blac Chyna also shouted out her former fiancè and baby daddy on her story for his birthday. Co-parenting at its finest!

It's only fitting that she go all out for her dad's birthday considering that Dream gets two parties on her birthday! With all-green decorations and a four-leaf clover cake that said, “Happy Birthday, Daddy,” Rob was surrounded by lots of love at his St. Paddy's Day-themed birthday party.

Check out these pics that give a sneak peek into Rob’s 32nd birthday party: