Kylie Jenner Gives A Peek Into Stormi Webster’s Playroom, Complete With A Library Full Of Children’s Classics

attends the launch event of the activewear label SECNDNTURE by Jordyn Woods at a private residence on August 29, 2018 in West Hollywood, California.

The world's youngest billionaire can afford only the best for her baby girl!

Published Yesterday

21-year-old Kylie Jenner is the world's youngest "self-made" billionaire, so of course she can afford to give her daughter the best of everything — including literature. Kylie has already given us a tour of her mansion, but with the exception of 1-year-old Stormi Webster’s digs.

Stormi’s play room

The very brief peek into Stormi’s playroom via Kylie’s Instagram Stories revealed a designer bookshelf stocked with classic children's books like Curious George, Peter Pan, The Wizard of Oz and many more titles. The playroom is also filled with stuffed animals, a cozy child-size chair and a mini gymnastics studio, with large foam blocks for Stormi.

Must be nice being a billionairess!

my baby is stuck to me like glue lately🖤

Written by BET Staff

(Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for SECNDNTURE)

