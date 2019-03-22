Cardi B Secures 'Okurrr' Trademark, While Beyoncé Battles In Court For 'Blue Ivy'

See Bryson Tiller's Girlfriend Straddling Him On The Beach In This Sexy Shot
Plus, see more celebrity couples show love.
Looks like Cardi B is gearing up to make some serious money moves because she's recently filed for a trademark for her popular catchphrase, "Okurrr."
According to documents retrieved by The Blast, the "I Like It" rapper plans to use the phrase on paper goods that include cups, posters, and other paper products. Kulture’s mom allegedly will also create a clothing line that will have the expression written on hoodies, pants and shirts.
Cardi B has already made the slogan a household sound when she appeared in the Super Bowl LIII Pepsi commercial, which also features Steve Carell and Lil Jon, who is also known for how he expresses “OKAY” in his music.
When Cardi sat down with Jimmy Fallon on the Tonight Show in 2018 to promote her album, Invasion of Privacy, she talked about her unique sound effects. “It’s like a cold pigeon in New York City,” she shared. “It depends on the situation that you’re in. Like if somebody checks somebody it’s like, ‘Okurrr.'”
While the word will be spelled with three R’s, the “Be Careful” rapper is also making sure that she files documents for the word with two R’s as well.
We hope that Cardi B has much success in securing her trademark and catching those coins.
Unfortunately, Beyoncé has been having quite the struggle with her trademark. The “Apesh*t” singer is still fighting with wedding planner Veronica Morales over her and Jay-Z's daughter’s name, Blue Ivy.
Also reported by The Blast, Veronica is requesting all documentation over private communications with Jay-Z and Beyoncé's mother, Tina Knowles. Morales believes that the evidence will prove that the famous couple never planned to use the trademark “Blue Ivy.”
Beyoncé has refused to hand over the documents and is demanding a protective order be entered, which would prohibit Morales or her legal team from leaking the confidential information.
Veronica also says that she has evidence that Jay-Z spoke with Vanity Fair and stated that he had no intention of using the Blue Ivy trademark to sell products but wanted to prevent others from cashing in on his daughter’s name.
Beyoncé vs. Morales has not been very pretty for the past year, especially when Beyoncé accused Morales of offering to sell her business to the family for $10 million, which they declined.
The wedding planner has denied these allegations.
(Photo: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for iHeartMedia, Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for TIDAL)
Plus, see more celebrity couples show love.
Alexa ain't got nothing on Bardi.
For the past 10 years, Yusef has been dictating all of the beauty trends we emulate via his most famous client, none other than Rihanna. He started out his career as a performer, but he ended up behind the scenes. In Hairstory, he details his rise in the industry from aspiring singer to creative directing the hair for Fenty x Puma.
COMMENTS