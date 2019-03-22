Cardi B Secures 'Okurrr' Trademark, While Beyoncé Battles In Court For 'Blue Ivy'

Looks like Cardi B is gearing up to make some serious money moves because she's recently filed for a trademark for her popular catchphrase, "Okurrr."

According to documents retrieved by The Blast, the "I Like It" rapper plans to use the phrase on paper goods that include cups, posters, and other paper products. Kulture’s mom allegedly will also create a clothing line that will have the expression written on hoodies, pants and shirts.

Cardi B has already made the slogan a household sound when she appeared in the Super Bowl LIII Pepsi commercial, which also features Steve Carell and Lil Jon, who is also known for how he expresses “OKAY” in his music.

When Cardi sat down with Jimmy Fallon on the Tonight Show in 2018 to promote her album, Invasion of Privacy, she talked about her unique sound effects. “It’s like a cold pigeon in New York City,” she shared. “It depends on the situation that you’re in. Like if somebody checks somebody it’s like, ‘Okurrr.'”