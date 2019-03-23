Jordyn Woods Returns To The Party Scene In Plunging Top And Miniskirt

Jordyn Woods is coming out of hiding. The model and former bestie of Kylie Jenner, who’s life was turned upside down recently thanks to the Tristan Thompson cheating scandal, looks like she’s ready to be back in public and unapologetic about it.

While she did keep a pretty low profile, Woods was seen out Friday night (March 22) in a skin-baring outfit at West Hollywood hotspot Craigs. Kylie Jenner’s former BFF gave a quick thumbs up to cameras as she entered the upscale eatery. She donned a black top, tiny miniskirt and stockings that left little to the imagination.

As for Jordyn Woods’ relationship with Kylie Jenner, TMZ reports that Kylie is “so over their friendship” and “determined to move on.” The billionaire Jenner allegedly still isn’t speaking to Woods since the incident and is unlikely to try and get things back to the way they were prior to the incident.

Written by BET Staff