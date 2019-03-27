These Two Women Spent $72K On Plastic Surgery To Try To Look Like Meghan Markle

The world of look-alikes just keeps stranger and stranger…

The latest case involves two women, no relation to each other, who were willing to spend thousands of dollars in plastic surgery to look like royalty — Megan Markle royalty, that is. A recent episode of Nightline followed Xochytl Greer, a 36-year-old single mother and Houston lawyer, and Renata Williams, a 33-year-old real estate agent also based in Houston, on their journey to Meghan Markle-realness.

Hmm... we're not sure how we would feel about our lawyer getting thousands of dollars in surgery to look like a celebrity. Especially if it turned out like this.

Greer revealed she spent $30,000 to look like the Duchess of Sussex to gain more self-esteem and re-enter the dating pool. She feels a special connection with Meghan, saying, "I really liked her character Rachel Zane. I thought that she was a strong woman... She came off very wholesome, very conservative," she said. "She's like our very own American princess, right? So I love that."

"I'm an attorney... I find that very relatable and commonality with Meghan. And I know she's not an attorney, she's an actress, and now the Duchess of Sussex. So, it's not really her, individually, but it's a character that she plays," she explained. "But it's something that I can draw more commonality to and feel closer to her about."

She underwent fat grafts in her butt, liposuction on her stomach, inner and outer thighs, filler injections in her jawline, lips and under-eye area, as well as nose job.

Take a look at Xochytl Greer's “before” shot: