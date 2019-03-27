These Two Women Spent $72K On Plastic Surgery To Try To Look Like Meghan Markle

See Bryson Tiller's Girlfriend Straddling Him On The Beach In This Sexy Shot
The latest case involves two women, no relation to each other, who were willing to spend thousands of dollars in plastic surgery to look like royalty — Megan Markle royalty, that is. A recent episode of Nightline followed Xochytl Greer, a 36-year-old single mother and Houston lawyer, and Renata Williams, a 33-year-old real estate agent also based in Houston, on their journey to Meghan Markle-realness.
Hmm... we're not sure how we would feel about our lawyer getting thousands of dollars in surgery to look like a celebrity. Especially if it turned out like this.
Greer revealed she spent $30,000 to look like the Duchess of Sussex to gain more self-esteem and re-enter the dating pool. She feels a special connection with Meghan, saying, "I really liked her character Rachel Zane. I thought that she was a strong woman... She came off very wholesome, very conservative," she said. "She's like our very own American princess, right? So I love that."
"I'm an attorney... I find that very relatable and commonality with Meghan. And I know she's not an attorney, she's an actress, and now the Duchess of Sussex. So, it's not really her, individually, but it's a character that she plays," she explained. "But it's something that I can draw more commonality to and feel closer to her about."
She underwent fat grafts in her butt, liposuction on her stomach, inner and outer thighs, filler injections in her jawline, lips and under-eye area, as well as nose job.
Take a look at Xochytl Greer's “before” shot:
Williams spent $42,000 on her Meghan Markle transformation, which included five procedures: liposuction, fat grafting to her buttocks, breast lift with implant, a tummy tuck and rhinoplasty. She, too, wanted to up her self-esteem after having three children and really admires soon-to-be mom Meghan.
“I have an infatuation a little bit with Meghan Markle. I want to look like her,” Williams told Nightline. “I want to have the body that I’ve always wanted. Ten years later, after kids and having three C-sections, you’re just not comfortable anymore,” she said.
“She's graceful. I mean, she's intelligent, the way she gives back to the community,” Williams said. “I know that I'm not going to look just like her. But at the same time, she has a lot of features that I admire. And I would like them on me.”
Obviously, the "Meghan Markle effect" is REAL, but did these ladies go too far for a little Markle sparkle? The internet seems to think so! The consensus on social media is that the women don’t look like the Duchess at all.
Yikes! Unfortunately, we think it will be difficult to ask for a refund.
(Photo by Karwai Tang/WireImage)
