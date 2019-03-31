Jennifer Lopez’s ‘Stripper Body’ For Her New Film With Cardi B Is Unbelievable

See Bryson Tiller's Girlfriend Straddling Him On The Beach In This Sexy Shot
Jennifer Lopez is a talented singer, actress, and entrepreneur. However, what she’s been especially known for recently is her snatched body as she’s approaching 50.
J-Lo’s recently been posting some thirst traps that have been breaking the Internet. On set for her latest movie Hustlers, the 49-year-old posted a pic of herself in a pink bikini and had Instagram drooling.
“I’m a hustler baby… I just want you to know… #Ramona on fire,” she captioned under the incredible pic posted earlier today (March 31), showcasing her perfect abs. “On set and in character for #hustlersmovie #stxentertainment.”
Of course, new fiancé A-Rod saw this and commented appropriately with a heart, flame, and 100 emojis.
Previously, Lopez publicly discussed her dedication to cutting sugars and carbs from her diet by doing 10-day challenges while keeping her followers updated with her progress via social media.
Good lawd. One could only wish to be a percentage of this fit at any age. Congrats on your progress and the new movie, J-Lo!
Photo: James Devaney/GC Images
