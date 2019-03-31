Jennifer Lopez’s ‘Stripper Body’ For Her New Film With Cardi B Is Unbelievable

Jennifer Lopez is a talented singer, actress, and entrepreneur. However, what she’s been especially known for recently is her snatched body as she’s approaching 50.

J-Lo’s recently been posting some thirst traps that have been breaking the Internet. On set for her latest movie Hustlers, the 49-year-old posted a pic of herself in a pink bikini and had Instagram drooling.

“I’m a hustler baby… I just want you to know… #Ramona on fire,” she captioned under the incredible pic posted earlier today (March 31), showcasing her perfect abs. “On set and in character for #hustlersmovie #stxentertainment.”