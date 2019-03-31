Jennifer Lopez’s ‘Stripper Body’ For Her New Film With Cardi B Is Unbelievable

NEW YORK, NY - MARCH 29: Jennifer Lopez seen filming on location for 'Hustlers' in SoHo on March 29, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by James Devaney/GC Images)

Jennifer Lopez’s ‘Stripper Body’ For Her New Film With Cardi B Is Unbelievable

Snatched!

Published 14 hours ago

Jennifer Lopez is a talented singer, actress, and entrepreneur. However, what she’s been especially known for recently is her snatched body as she’s approaching 50.

J-Lo’s recently been posting some thirst traps that have been breaking the Internet. On set for her latest movie Hustlers, the 49-year-old posted a pic of herself in a pink bikini and had Instagram drooling.

“I’m a hustler baby… I just want you to know… #Ramona on fire,” she captioned under the incredible pic posted earlier today (March 31), showcasing her perfect abs. “On set and in character for #hustlersmovie #stxentertainment.”

Of course, new fiancé A-Rod saw this and commented appropriately with a heart, flame, and 100 emojis.

Previously, Lopez publicly discussed her dedication to cutting sugars and carbs from her diet by doing 10-day challenges while keeping her followers updated with her progress via social media.

Good lawd. One could only wish to be a percentage of this fit at any age. Congrats on your progress and the new movie, J-Lo!

Written by BET Staff

Photo: James Devaney/GC Images

COMMENTS

Get More!

TRENDING IN STYLE

SEE ALL TRENDING

Recommended

Latest in style