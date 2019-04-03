WATCH! Khloé Kardashian Makes A Plan For Getting Her Next Boyfriend

After publicly dealing with the heartbreak of her ex Tristan Thompson’s cheating scandals — which include reportedly hooking up with Kylie Jenner’s longtime bestie Jordyn Woods — Khloé Kardashian is over the NBA baller and is living her best mommy life!

Recently, a source revealed that the Keeping Up With the Kardashian reality star has finally gotten over the father of her 11-month-old daughter, True, and has found true happiness. “Khloé is great. Her heartbreak seems to have passed and her mood is much lighter,” the source explained to People Magazine. “Although she really wanted Tristan to come around, grow up and be a man, she seems to have realized that she’s much better off now. Everyone is happy to see her happier.”

The source also said that although the 34-year-old hasn’t started dating yet, she will “eventually.” “Khloé isn’t dating, but at least she’s able to talk and joke about dating,” the source shared. “She realizes with True around now, she just needs to be super picky.” After being asked by Jimmy Kimmel on Monday’s episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live! if she’s over dating basketball players, Khloé admits she may need to take a different approach in men.

“I don’t know. I like what I like. What can I say?” Khloé says [6:56]. “I do agree that I should have listened to MJ, my grandmother, that I should probably start to date accountants or something like that.”

As for Khloé’s priorities right now? “True will always be Khloé’s life and number one,” the source said, adding, “Khloé is obsessed with her little girl. She really is the most wonderful mom.”

Written by BET Staff