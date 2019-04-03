Lauren London Shares Unprecedented Intimate Images Of Her 2-Year-Old Son With Nipsey Hussle

Lauren London took to Instagram yesterday (April 2) to express her deep pain for the loss of her longtime love, Nipsey Hussle . “I am completely lost, I’ve lost my best friend…” she captioned a tribute slide of Nipsey. The slide showed stunning professional shots of the late-rapper as well as intimate ones from Lauren’s personal collection. In the mix of shots was a beautiful photo of Nipsey and Lauren’s son, Kross Asghedom .

The image stood out among the bunch because the usually private couple rarely ever shared photos of their children. Nipsey has a 7-year-old daughter, Emani Asghedom, from a previous relationship and Lauren shares a 9-year-old son, Cameron Carter, with Lil Wayne, but it’s Kross who we’ve never really seen, aside from pictures of him from behind, until now.

See the sweet photo of Nipsey Hussle on daddy duty with Kross: