Stop Everything! Meghan Markle Returns To Instagram Before Royal Baby Birth

Remember when Meghan Markle’s claim to fame was her character Rachel Zane on Suits, and we could keep up with her off-screen, too, on her lifestyle blog, The Tig? After Meghan hit the big time, a.k.a. became a royal, she had to give up the life of entertainment and social media. Her Instagram also got the boot… that is until now! Yes, Meghan has returned to the ‘Gram and just in time for royal baby updates, since she’s due very soon.

While it’s not her own personal Instagram account, the Duchess and her Duke, Prince Harry, launched an official royal account on the platform yesterday (April 2).

See their first post below: