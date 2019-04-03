Stop Everything! Meghan Markle Returns To Instagram Before Royal Baby Birth

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex and Prince Hary, Duke of Sussex attend a Commonwealth Day Youth Event at Canada House, London, UK. 11/03/2019 Credit Photo ©Karwai Tang For more information, please contact: Karwai Tang 07950 192531 karwai@karwaitang.com

Stop Everything! Meghan Markle Returns To Instagram Before Royal Baby Birth

The Duchess and her Duke's follower count is already in the millions.

Published 23 hours ago

Remember when Meghan Markle’s claim to fame was her character Rachel Zane on Suits, and we could keep up with her off-screen, too, on her lifestyle blog, The Tig? After Meghan hit the big time, a.k.a. became a royal, she had to give up the life of entertainment and social media. Her Instagram also got the boot… that is until now! Yes, Meghan has returned to the ‘Gram and just in time for royal baby updates, since she’s due very soon.

While it’s not her own personal Instagram account, the Duchess and her Duke, Prince Harry, launched an official royal account on the platform yesterday (April 2).

See their first post below:

They followed that one up with Harry’s work in the mental health space, which included the dad-to-be taking part in a children's ballet class at a west London YMCA

View this post on Instagram

Today The Duke of Sussex met with families, children and young adults at @Ymcaenglandandwales in South Ealing as a continuation of his dedicated work in the mental health space. “There continues to be huge progress in smashing the stigma that surrounds mental health, but let’s keep normalising the conversation. Let’s keep reminding each other that it’s okay to not be okay, and to listen to each other. After all, how we think determines how we act, how we feel, and how we treat ourselves and those around us.” -The Duke of Sussex It takes courage, strength and honesty, but talking through your mental health issues often becomes the key to dealing with them. Just like physical exercise, which we all know is good for us; we have to care for our minds as much as we do for our bodies. 1 in 4 people will experience a mental health problem at some point in their lives. It is a part of all of us. Have an unashamed conversation on how you feel, be empowered to share your story and you will see you are not alone. For more information visit @heads_together. 📷Royal Communications / PA

A post shared by The Duke and Duchess of Sussex (@sussexroyal) on

We can’t wait to see the first pics of Meghan and Harry with their own little one, so of course we’ll be following along with the rest of their millions of followers!

Written by BET Staff

(Photo by Karwai Tang/WireImage)

COMMENTS

Get More!

TRENDING IN STYLE

SEE ALL TRENDING

Recommended

Latest in style