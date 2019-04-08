Cardi B Shows That Baby Kulture Looks Just Like Hennessy With Side-By-Side Photos

Bennett Raglin/Getty Images/MTV

Kulture Kiari Cephus seems to have a twin!

Published 11 hours ago

There is no denying that Cardi B has an unwavering love for her younger sister, Hennessy Carolina

ICYMI: When the Bronx sisters took over Love & Hip Hop: New York with their larger than life attitudes and undeniable loyalty, watchers of the reality show could instantly see how close they were.

attends Ignite Angels and Devils Pre-Valentine's Day Party on February 13, 2019 in Bel Air, California.
(Photo: Randall Michelson/Getty Images for Ignite)

“We get along, we’re best friends,” Hennessy told BET in a 2017 interview. “Sometimes we used to fight for mascara, but it’s OK. That’s what sisters do.”

From sitting front row together during fashion week to hanging out together on the ‘Gram, there seems to never be a time when the two are separated, but if they are, Cardi only has to gander at her left bicep — which bears her sister’s name — to reminisce about her sissy.

during the BIG3 three on three basketball league championship game on August 26, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada.
(Photo: Sean M. Haffey/BIG3/Getty Images)

Although the tattoo tribute may keep Cardi’s 23-year-old little sister close to her heart, that’s not the only thing the "Please Me" singer has near and dear to remind her of her sister.

According to Cardi, all she has to do is look at her 8-month-old baby girl, Kulture Kiari Cephus, to see Hennessy's face.

“Bro this is weird. I gave birth to another Hennessy,” Cardi captioned a photo showing both a baby Hennessy (top) and baby Kulture (bottom).

Talk about love for your sister generating strong genes! We don’t know about you, but we can definitely see the resemblance. How sweet!

Written by Tweety Elitou

(Photo: MTV/TRL/Getty Images)

