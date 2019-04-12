Here's How You Can Party Like Royalty At Meghan Markle And Prince Harry's Wedding Reception Venue

See Bryson Tiller's Girlfriend Straddling Him On The Beach In This Sexy Shot
Want to party like a royal? Well, you can — for a limited time, that is!
According to People magazine, Frogmore House and Garden, located half a mile south of Windsor Castle, is opening its doors to the public for three days only in May!
If the name Frogmore House sounds familiar, it should. Last year in May, the venue housed the wedding reception for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry.
If you are willing to pay for tickets priced at less than $10, on May 28, 29 and 30 you can catch a glimpse inside of the royal residence while taking in 35 acres of picturesque landscape and 18th-century lake.
Don’t get too excited, but the royal couple recently moved into Windsor Castle’s Frogmore Cottage, a 10-minute walk from the venue!
If you can’t make it in May, not to worry. In August, groups of 15 or more can book tours to learn about the house’s royal history and residents. They will also enjoy sipping champagne in the Colonnade Room while overlooking views of the stunning garden and lake.
FYI: Each day in May, money raised will go to either the National Garden Scheme, the British Heart Foundation or the National Rheumatoid Arthritis Society. You can simply purchase tickets through the organizations’ websites.
(Photo: Chris Jackson/Getty Images)
Alexa ain't got nothing on Bardi.
For the past 10 years, Yusef has been dictating all of the beauty trends we emulate via his most famous client, none other than Rihanna. He started out his career as a performer, but he ended up behind the scenes. In Hairstory, he details his rise in the industry from aspiring singer to creative directing the hair for Fenty x Puma.
