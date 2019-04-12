Here's How You Can Party Like Royalty At Meghan Markle And Prince Harry's Wedding Reception Venue

during an official visit to Sussex on October 3, 2018 in Peacehaven, United Kingdom. The Duke and Duchess married on May 19th 2018 in Windsor and were conferred The Duke & Duchess of Sussex by The Queen.

Frogmore House is opening their doors to the public for a limited time in May!

Want to party like a royal? Well, you can — for a limited time, that is!

According to People magazine, Frogmore House and Garden, located half a mile south of Windsor Castle, is opening its doors to the public for three days only in May!

(Photo by Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images)
(Photo: Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images)

If the name Frogmore House sounds familiar, it should. Last year in May, the venue housed the wedding reception for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry.

Yes, the same event Idris Elba was the DJ for!

(Photo: STEVE PARSONS/AFP/Getty Images)
(Photo: STEVE PARSONS/AFP/Getty Images)

If you are willing to pay for tickets priced at less than $10, on May 28, 29 and 30 you can catch a glimpse inside of the royal residence while taking in 35 acres of picturesque landscape and 18th-century lake. 

Don’t get too excited, but the royal couple recently moved into Windsor Castle’s Frogmore Cottage, a 10-minute walk from the venue!

(Photo: Chris Jackson/Getty Images)

If you can’t make it in May, not to worry. In August, groups of 15 or more can book tours to learn about the house’s royal history and residents. They will also enjoy sipping champagne in the Colonnade Room while overlooking views of the stunning garden and lake. 

FYI: Each day in May, money raised will go to either the National Garden Scheme, the British Heart Foundation or the National Rheumatoid Arthritis Society. You can simply purchase tickets through the organizations’ websites. 

Written by Tweety Elitou

(Photo: Chris Jackson/Getty Images)

