Meghan Markle And Prince Harry Are Allegedly Planning A Move To Africa In 2020

Just as Meghan Markle and Prince Harry begin to settle into their new country home of Frogmore Cottage in Windsor, it looks like they are considering a move to Africa. The royal couple could relocate to a Commonwealth country in Africa with their baby (that should be arriving any day now) so that they can continue to appeal to young people.

They are still in the planning stages but a decision is not expected until 2020, which gives them time to get comfortable in their home at Frogmore Cottage. In a statement, Buckingham Palace did not deny the reports, saying, “Any future plans for The Duke and Duchess are speculative at this stage. No decisions have been taken about future roles.” David Manning — the former British ambassador to the U.S. and adviser to Harry and his brother, Prince William — has proposed a plan for the couple to take on an international position that could build on their work for the Commonwealth,” reports the Sunday Times. The move for the royal couple will not be in vain. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex will have a major international job that could be working on behalf of the Commonwealth to do charity work and promoting Britain.

Meghan and Harry, who is also the President of African Parks and patron of the Rhino Conservation Botswana, have both visited Africa together when they traveled to Botswana in the summer of 2016 and again to celebrate Meghan’s 36th birthday in 2017. They shared a rare photo of their 2017 trip on Instagram as they assisted with efforts to protect the elephants.

Meghan also has ties to Africa. In 2016, she became the Global Ambassador for World Vision Canada, traveling to Rwanda for the Clean Water Campaign. Looks like the couple are sharing a common goal and that is to love and give charity. How awesome!

