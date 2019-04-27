Viral Photos Of 17-Year-Old Girl Taking Her Grandfather To Prom Will Make Your Entire Day

See Bryson Tiller's Girlfriend Straddling Him On The Beach In This Sexy Shot
Grandparents play a very important role in the lives of so many young people, and nobody knows that better than Kaylah Bell. The 17-year-old has us entirely in our feelings this weekend after sharing some amazing photos of her grandfather taking her to her high school prom.
It’s hard to believe that the beautiful Kaylah didn’t have a date for the prom. The 17-year-old from California was supposed to attend with her two best friends, but when their plans fell through, Kaylah found herself without a date — but not for long.
Like a real superhero, her grandpa, 67-year-old Alvin Hackett, swooped in to save the day.
Grandpa Alvin showed up on prom night looking smooth and sophisticated, in a stylish suit that perfectly matched his granddaughter’s strapless deep purple floral gown with fuchsia accents that was accompanied with a cape. He also presented Kaylah had a corsage to match.
"We had agreed on him showing up with me to take pictures and I knew he would dress nice but the whole suit and corsage and everything was a complete shock," Kaylah explained to Buzzfeed. "He said because I am his granddaughter and I am precious to him and he saw I didn’t have a date, he thought it was only right for him to step up and show me what a prom date should be like."
Prom pictures have now gone viral and Alvin and Kaylah have been the talk of social media with this heartfelt gesture. Now all Grandpa Alvin wants is to chat it up with Steve Harvey on his daytime show — because that is a dream of his.
For Kaylah, she is heading to Azusa Pacific University in Southern California.
While “prom-posals” have become flashier than weddings and staged to go viral, it is wonderful to see a genuine, sweet story about a family that loves deeply.
