Viral Photos Of 17-Year-Old Girl Taking Her Grandfather To Prom Will Make Your Entire Day

Grandparents play a very important role in the lives of so many young people, and nobody knows that better than Kaylah Bell. The 17-year-old has us entirely in our feelings this weekend after sharing some amazing photos of her grandfather taking her to her high school prom.

It’s hard to believe that the beautiful Kaylah didn’t have a date for the prom. The 17-year-old from California was supposed to attend with her two best friends, but when their plans fell through, Kaylah found herself without a date — but not for long.

Like a real superhero, her grandpa, 67-year-old Alvin Hackett, swooped in to save the day.