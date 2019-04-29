Ciara And Russell Wilson's Daughter Turns 2 Years Old With A 'Sesame Street'-Themed Birthday Party

Written by Tweety Elitou

Over the weekend, Ciara and Russell Wilson pulled out all the stops to celebrate their baby girl Sienna’s 2nd birthday!

With a balloon arch spelling out Sienna's name serving as the background, the singer and highest paid NFL quarterback were all smiles as they snapped a photo with the birthday girl along with her big brother, Future Wilburn.

Dubbed "Sienna Street," the outdoor Sesame Street-themed party included everything a toddler could want at a party—lots of music, a colorful cake and a special guest appearance by Elmo.

Dressed in a stylish pink tutu dress and silver glitter bomber jacket, Si Si was too cute as she danced the day away with her Sesame Street friend.

“Oh my little Sassy Sunshine,” Ciara wrote in loving birthday tribute to her daughter. “2 going on 20 is what you really are today! You are the perfect little girl I’ve always hoped for! The independence and opinion you have already just makes me smile! I’m so proud of you and I’m so excited to keep watching you grow! I love you so much! #HappyBirthday Princess Sienna.”

Proud father Russell also took to social media with a sweet video montage recapping his daughter's first two years.

"Sienna... ever since the moment you breathed into this world you change my life forever," he captioned the video adding, "Your smile. Your laugh. Your joy. Your heart. Everything about you not only changed me for the better but has changed mommy, brother, and the world. You are a world changer. A difference maker. You are Miss Independent. You are a Princess that's going to be a Queen. Daddy Loves You Forever! We Love You! Happy 2nd Birthday BabyGirl. Love... Daddy, Mommy, & Brother." We can't help but gush over the Wilsons' love for their daughter. Happy birthday, Sienna!