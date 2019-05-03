Zeta Phi Beta Bans Transgender Women From Pledging The Historically Black Sorority?

Zeta Phi Beta, a historically black sorority founded at Howard University in 1920, says that they will not be open to transgender women joining their 99-year-old organization.

In a “Diversity Statement” obtained by Washington Blade, the Zeta Phi Beta International Executive Board stated on January 12, that “an individual must be a cisgender woman” to join the organization. The statement also mentions that the sorority “values all people, regardless of race, age, gender, gender expression, ability, disability, creed, religion, or walk of life.”

A source of the publication sent them a copy of the statement, but the sorority has yet to respond to multiple attempts to gain authenticity of the statement.