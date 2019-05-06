Royal Baby News: Prince Harry Gushes Over Meghan Markle’s Home Birth And Their New Baby Boy

See Bryson Tiller's Girlfriend Straddling Him On The Beach In This Sexy Shot
Plus, see more celebrity couples show love.
A royal congratulations are due to the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, who welcomed a baby boy Monday morning (May 6)!
"I am very excited to announce that Meghan and myself had a baby boy early this morning. Mother and baby are doing incredibly well," Prince Harry excitedly shared outside Windsor.
Wasting no time, the 34-year-old first time dad gushed, "It's been the most amazing experience I can ever possibly imagine. How any woman does what they do is beyond comprehension but we're both absolutely thrilled and so grateful for all the love and support from everybody out there. It's been amazing so we just wanted to share this with everybody."
Sounds like Meghan kept true to her at home birthing plan!
The newest addition to the royal family has yet to be given a name (although we have some pretty good guesses), but we do know that the couple's bundle of joy was born at 5:26 a.m. and weighs 7 pounds, 3 ounces.
According to the Royal statement, the Duke of Sussex was present for the birth of his first child and the Duchess’s mother, Doria Ragland, is said to be overjoyed by the arrival of her first grandchild.
Currently, the first-time mom is recovering at Frogmore Cottage, the new home she shares with her hubby at Windsor Castle.
As for the baby's name, Prince Harry revealed, "The baby's a little bit overdue so we've had a little bit of time to think about it, but um yeah we're still, that's that's the next bit." Adding, "But for us I think we'll be seeing you guys in probably two days time as planned as a family to be able to share it with you guys so that everyone can see the baby."
We can't wait to know the newborn's name! Congratulations to the royal couple!
(Photo: Chris Jackson/Getty Images)
