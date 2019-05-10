This Woman Planned Tammy Rivera And Waka's Wedding And Designs 6-Figure Baby Birthday Parties

Written by Dontaira Terrell

If you’ve watched Waka & Tammy Tie the Knot, Growing up Hip-Hop: Atlanta or VH1’s T.I. & Tiny: Friends and Family Hustle and Love & Hip-Hop: Atlanta—chances are you’ve also caught a glimpse of Atlanta based Dazzle Me Parties. Back in 2012, Jean Noisette, founder of the upscale party planning venture sought out to create a small family business that would promote self-esteem for young girls. Fast forward seven years, and her clientele is stacked with ATL A-listers, tastemakers and hip-hop royalty. From Letoya Luckett to Lil Scrappy and many more, it’s safe to say Jean is definitely booked and busy (Okurrr!).

(Photo by Leah Eversley)















The 37-year-old set out to amplify her mission of making the next generation of young women feel beautiful from the inside out, especially her very own daughter, who at the time was dealing with pre-teen bullying and insecurities. Many would agree with the decision to turn her dreams into reality while being both a wife and mother to five children ranging in age (and one on the way!) is no easy feat. However, it’s been a match made in mompreneur heaven for Jean. She has successfully fused her love of motherhood, all things beauty, passion for girl empowerment and most importantly sustained the tenacious willpower to fulfill a lifelong dream of entrepreneurship. “With thousands of children’s parties around the world, Dazzle Me Parties stands out because each event is not only transformed to fit customized needs, but promotes both beauty and brains in a fun-filled way!” Her daring journey started from humble beginnings as a flight attendant and has propelled into a high-profile clientele business. The complexities of entrepreneurship are inevitable but maintaining a high pedigree for success is the secret sauce for staying in high-demand. Ahead of Mother’s Day, BET caught up with Jean Noisette, the driving force behind some of today’s hottest and biggest celebrity kids bashes. She chatted with us about what’s in-demand in the world of party planning this season, working with her besties Tammy Rivera and Waka Flocka on bringing the vision of their vow renewal ceremony to life and where she finds the time to do it all. Keep scrolling to see what’s in Jean’s secret sauce to success:

BET: Can you give us a rundown of some of the celebrities you’ve worked with? Jean Noisette: T.I. and Tiny Harris, Monica, Tammy Rivera, Waka Flocka, Debra Antney, former Destiny’s Child members Letoya Luckett, and Latavia Robinson, Lil Scrappy, DJ Holiday, DJ Drama, Young Thug, Raekwon, Silento, Yandy Smith, Marlo Hampton of the Real Housewives of Atlanta, the late Shawty Lo and Dr. Jackie and Toya Bush-Harris from Married to Medicine… This is only a few of the celebs we’ve worked with but there are so many more. Although, we work extensively with a celebrity clientele we also work with customers outside of the spotlight. Despite occupations or popularity, all of our clients always receive top-notch service.

B: That’s an impressive list! You’ve party planned for Tammy Rivera and Waka Flocka a few times, but can you tell us more about doing their 5-year wedding anniversary in Mexico? JN: ‘Wow’, is the first thought that comes to mind because I honestly don’t know where to begin with these two! Tammy is both my client and one of my dear friends. She pushes me to my greatest potential and when I have doubts, she is one of my biggest cheerleaders rooting for me to make it happen. I was given a three month notice by her for a once in a lifetime event with intricate details that usually require at least one year to plan. Not to mention, it was taking place outside of the country! Although, we had a short amount of time, we were able to give Tammy the wedding of her dreams. From the larger than life, over the top fresh floral arrangements to the sky deck with a breathtaking beach view it was extremely special. The stress and anxiety of pulling everything together in a short amount of time was totally worth it! There was so much love in the atmosphere and their vows had everyone in tears.

(Photo by Carlos Stephenson)















B: With only three months to plan, ‘Wow’ is the first word that comes to my mind too! Being that you’ve created so many over-the-top events for various celebs what would be your top three favorite? JN: My top three events would be Tiny’s Winter Wonderland, Teen Talk with LaTavia Robinson and Dr. Jackie Walters holiday toy drive which benefited children whose mothers were diagnosed with breast cancer. Although, these three events were extremely different they all had a common component of paying it forward by giving back to the local community. B: Shifting gears, let’s talk about your personal life. You have a husband, five beautiful children and one on the way! How do you cope with balancing your crazy and amazing work schedule and being a parent? JN: I wish there were a guide to balancing my schedule because I have yet to master this aspect of my life (laughs). So far, my best teacher has been learning through trial and error. My husband and I have established family fun night with the kids. If I’m extremely busy at work, I’ll include the kids into my schedule by giving them tasks at Dazzle Me Parties. Not only have I’ve learned it makes them feel included, but it is the cutest thing ever telling my 7-year old and 10-year-old they can be managers for the day. I can’t paint this pretty picture of work, life, balance because I am working on it daily!

B: With Mother’s Day approaching what are some of your tips for the perfect mommy-daughter date? JN: I would suggest finding a kid friendly spa in your area because it is always important to encourage self-love and self-care. Be sure to leave the phones behind and make it a no-phone zone because this is an important time to bond, relax and connect with each other! B: What party trends are in demand this season? JN: If you scroll through Instagram you will notice lots of balloons and balloon walls are super trendy now. The overall theme this season is definitely high glitz and glam. Also, customized party favors, unicorns, personalized photo booths and donut walls. B: What’s next for you and Dazzle Me Parties? JN: More television appearances. So, stay tuned! We also have some exciting projects in the works but the most exciting one is my husband and I welcoming our sixth child this Fall.