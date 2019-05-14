Wayment! Chris Brown Turns Daughter Royalty Into A Man With Viral Gender Swaping Snapchat Filter

See Bryson Tiller's Girlfriend Straddling Him On The Beach In This Sexy Shot
Plus, see more celebrity couples show love.
Snapchat users everywhere are freaking TF out over the new gender-swapping filter that debuted on the app last week. Why? Well, the filtered images look so real, it’s scary. If you’ve ever wondered what you look like as the opposite sex, well, there’s a filter for that now.
While some are amazed at the boy/girl versions of themselves, others are just confused.
Watch BET’s Boomerang star and social media sensation Lala Milan hilariously play with the filter.
Royalty Brown already looks like Chris Brown's twin, but with this filter she's her father's clone.
Comedian Michael Blackson wants to know what-in-the-Kylie Jenner is going on here.
Even Miley Cyrus had some fun with the Snapchat filter!
What are your thoughts on Snapchat’s latest filter? Scary real, or just plain scary?
(Photo by Jonathan Leibson/Getty Images)
TRENDING IN STYLESEE ALL TRENDING
Plus, see more celebrity couples show love.
Alexa ain't got nothing on Bardi.
For the past 10 years, Yusef has been dictating all of the beauty trends we emulate via his most famous client, none other than Rihanna. He started out his career as a performer, but he ended up behind the scenes. In Hairstory, he details his rise in the industry from aspiring singer to creative directing the hair for Fenty x Puma.
COMMENTS