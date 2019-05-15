Big Ballin': Beyoncé Made Uber Pay Her In Stock Options In 2015, And Now She And Jay-Z Have $300M To Add To Their Fortune

See Bryson Tiller's Girlfriend Straddling Him On The Beach In This Sexy Shot
Plus, see more celebrity couples show love.
When you look up the definition of "power couple," there’s no doubt that Jay-Z and Beyoncé are the faces that pop up. These multi-faceted moguls just added some more coin to their riches by buying into the ride-sharing company Uber.
On Friday (April 10), Uber went public, meaning that anyone could purchase stock on the New York Stock Exchange. According to Inside Edition, a bunch of celebs are cashing in and expected to get up to tens of millions of dollars. Can you say, "Cha-ching"?!
We all know that Bey and Jay are always making money moves no matter the industry! From Jay signing on as Puma’s president of basketball operations to Beyoncé’s major Adidas collab to even them both championing for veganism in partnership with a plant-based guru -- the Carters know how to make money moves.
Case in point: The Carters were early investors in Uber, so they’re about to get a huge payday! Jay apparently invested in Uber around 2011 and Bey was actually given a small amount of company shares instead of her usual $6 million fee after performing at a private Uber party back in 2015. According to Metro News, Beyoncé could be making an estimated $300 million!
With Beyoncé and Jay-Z's collective Uber investments, they're about to be laughing all the way to the bank! Hopefully, they can help us figure out which black SUV is ours when looking for our Ubers, but we doubt they know either.
(Photo: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Global Citizen Festival: Mandela 100)
Plus, see more celebrity couples show love.
Alexa ain't got nothing on Bardi.
For the past 10 years, Yusef has been dictating all of the beauty trends we emulate via his most famous client, none other than Rihanna. He started out his career as a performer, but he ended up behind the scenes. In Hairstory, he details his rise in the industry from aspiring singer to creative directing the hair for Fenty x Puma.
COMMENTS