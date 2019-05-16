Ayesha Curry Turned To Plastic Surgery To Combat Her Postpartum Depression, And That ‘Botched Boob Job’ Is A Major Regret

Ayesha Curry has been an open book about her life in the spotlight. From dealing with personal insecurities to teaching her daughters about their Black identity , the young entrepreneur clearly has a lot on her plate!

The mother of Riley, 5, and Ryan, 3, and 10-month-old baby boy Canon recently spoke to Working Mother to dish about her everyday life, including how postpartum depression led to a “botched boob job.”

“I didn’t realize at the time, but after having Ryan, I was battling a bit of postpartum that lingered for a while. It came in the form of me being depressed about my body,” Ayesha explained.

“So I made a rash decision. The intention was just to have them lifted, but I came out with these bigger boobs I didn’t want. I got the most botched boob job on the face of the planet. They’re worse now than they were before,” the 30-year-old revealed.

Ayesha added, “I would never do anything like that again, but I’m an advocate of if something makes you happy, who cares about the judgment?”