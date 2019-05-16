Ayesha Curry Turned To Plastic Surgery To Combat Her Postpartum Depression, And That ‘Botched Boob Job’ Is A Major Regret

See Bryson Tiller's Girlfriend Straddling Him On The Beach In This Sexy Shot
Ayesha Curry has been an open book about her life in the spotlight. From dealing with personal insecurities to teaching her daughters about their Black identity, the young entrepreneur clearly has a lot on her plate!
The mother of Riley, 5, and Ryan, 3, and 10-month-old baby boy Canon recently spoke to Working Mother to dish about her everyday life, including how postpartum depression led to a “botched boob job.”
“I didn’t realize at the time, but after having Ryan, I was battling a bit of postpartum that lingered for a while. It came in the form of me being depressed about my body,” Ayesha explained.
“So I made a rash decision. The intention was just to have them lifted, but I came out with these bigger boobs I didn’t want. I got the most botched boob job on the face of the planet. They’re worse now than they were before,” the 30-year-old revealed.
Ayesha added, “I would never do anything like that again, but I’m an advocate of if something makes you happy, who cares about the judgment?”
As a busy woman set to open her fourth International Smoke restaurant location in June, Ayesha also admitted that while she makes plenty of time for family, she struggles with self-care.
“I was laughing with my friends because I looked down at my toes. I had a gel pedicure that’s been growing out for six months. I basically had a black-tip French manicure on my toes,” she joked.
Besides trying to squeeze self-care in the form of baths and wine into her busy schedule, Ayesha makes sure to always set aside 10 minutes a day for her faith.
“My faith is everything to me,” the wife of NBA star Steph Curry says. “It’s what keeps me grounded. If I didn’t take at least those 10 minutes for myself, I’d be a crazy person for sure.”
Smart move for a woman who just relaunched her website, shophomemade.com, and is currently executive producing and hosting a culinary competition series called Family Food Fight, is a brand ambassador for CoverGirl and the Honest Company, and just got her Homemade Meal Kits on the shelves of Whole Foods stores in Northern California.
Winning is an understatement!
(Photo: Timothy Hiatt/Getty Images)
