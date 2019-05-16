You Get What You Pray For! Ciara Finally Shares Her Secret Prayer That Sent Her Russell Wilson

See Bryson Tiller's Girlfriend Straddling Him On The Beach In This Sexy Shot
Won't He do it! Ciara finally let the ladies in on her secret prayer that brought her an amazing hubby, Russell Wilson, and she got exactly what she wished for!
We all remember when our girl CiCi told the world that she prayed for a man like Russell and got serious results! We know we aren't the only ones who love witnessing the love that the Seattle Seahawks' quarterback has for his wife and the beautiful blended family they created! Welp, we waited patiently, and she finally let us know some details about that famous prayer, so y'all can stop buying the knock-off version of the prayer on Amazon now.
Take a look at the clip below:
In a livestream with radio-host Angie Martinez for the release of her latest album Beauty Marks, Ciara detailed what she prayed for by saying:
"I prayed for a God-fearing man, I prayed for discernment. I prayed for wisdom; to really learn from the wisdom that I’m gaining from the experience that I’m going through. I prayed for a man that loved kids because obviously me having my son. If you’re gonna love me you gotta love him.
"You know, I prayed for a man that was worldly as well because I love to explore. So, someone’s that’s gonna edify my world is important to me. I was ready to level up... You know, but I can go on and on.”
Angie then responded saying that Ciara got exactly what she prayed for, and we totally agree! Ciara simply responded, "God is good."
As Angie Martinez, and some of us know, sometimes when you're praying for what you want, God gives you what you actually need. Cici's response to that: "But, you know what? I did pray for what I needed!"
