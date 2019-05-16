You Get What You Pray For! Ciara Finally Shares Her Secret Prayer That Sent Her Russell Wilson

Won't He do it! Ciara finally let the ladies in on her secret prayer that brought her an amazing hubby, Russell Wilson, and she got exactly what she wished for!

We all remember when our girl CiCi told the world that she prayed for a man like Russell and got serious results! We know we aren't the only ones who love witnessing the love that the Seattle Seahawks' quarterback has for his wife and the beautiful blended family they created! Welp, we waited patiently, and she finally let us know some details about that famous prayer, so y'all can stop buying the knock-off version of the prayer on Amazon now.

Take a look at the clip below: