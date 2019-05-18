Kehlani’s Latest Photos Of Her 2-Month-Old Will Make You Gush

She says her daughter Adeya changed her life.

Kehlani gave birth to her beautiful baby daughter Adeya Nomi back in March and now, she’s celebrating the young one’s two-month birthday.

Via Instagram, the 23-year-old R&B songstress posted a few pictures of the baby she shares with guitarist Javie Young-White. Let’s just say they’re way too adorable.

“HAPPY 2 MONTHS MI AMOR U CHANGED MY LIFE,” she captioned the set of three photos.

Numerous celebrities in her comments also shared in the joy. Jordyn Woods posted a heart emoji while Trey Songz wrote, “The she goesssss,” accompanied by two heart-eye emojis.

Back when she had her first child, Kehlani described giving birth, which was relatable to so many mothers worldwide. "Unmedicated homebirth was the absolute hardest yet most powerful thing i’ve ever done,” she captioned under the original IG post she made about the birth of her daughter. “Thankful beyond words. in love beyond comparison. refraining from posting to be family and rest, we just wanted to say thank you to everyone who sent

Congrats to Kehlani! Adeya definitely has a special glow about her.

Written by Paul Meara

Photo: C Flanigan/FilmMagic

