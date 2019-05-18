Porsha Williams Shares A Precious Picture Of Baby PJ And Her Big Dimples

See Bryson Tiller's Girlfriend Straddling Him On The Beach In This Sexy Shot
Plus, see more celebrity couples show love.
Porsha Williams’ almost two-month-old baby girl Pilar Jhena too cute for words.
The Real Housewives of Atlanta star gave had her first born on March 22 but wasn’t able to show her to the general public until after her RHOA spin off Porsha’s Having a Baby finished airing on May 12. Before the series ended, fans got a look of baby PJ being brought home from the hospital at just a few days old.
Earlier today (May 18), Williams shared a photo of her little one in a car seat on the ride home from the hospital, reminding everyone of her the big dimples she got from daddy Dennis McKinley.
“The day we brought my baby home. I told my fiancé just give my baby his dimples and he did lol Also this is the pic I sent to close friends since we weren’t posting her yet,” the 37-year-old captioned under the pic. “So happy now to share her with her insta aunties and uncles @pilarjhena.”
People noticed the resemblance PJ shares with her father. “Looking like her daddy!” someone commented. “Omg that’s Dennis all the way!!!” another wrote.
Awww! We can’t get enough of these pics!
Photo: Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images
Plus, see more celebrity couples show love.
Alexa ain't got nothing on Bardi.
For the past 10 years, Yusef has been dictating all of the beauty trends we emulate via his most famous client, none other than Rihanna. He started out his career as a performer, but he ended up behind the scenes. In Hairstory, he details his rise in the industry from aspiring singer to creative directing the hair for Fenty x Puma.
COMMENTS