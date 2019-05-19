Drake Addresses Rumors He Got Plastic Surgery For A Six-Pack

Regardless, he’s ripped.

Published 17 hours ago

Yesterday (May 18), Drake posted quite the thirst trap photo and while it got a lot of #BodyGoals-inspired comments, others threw out some conspiracy theories.

The Toronto rapper showcased his abs in a shirtless pic and many claimed that six-pack he’s rocking came via plastic surgery and not from hitting the gym.

"I forget what it’s called but I remember the feeling," he captioned under the photo.

Producer, DJ and friend of Drake’s Carnage lobbied one of the more stark criticisms of his picture, commenting, “You got fake ab surgery in Colombia you ain’t foolin' anybody,"

Drizzy wasn’t allowed to let that comment slide though. He was locked and loaded with a pretty epic clapback. "Is this cause you are angry about the one thing that happened with that one person the other day that you thought was your wifey," Drake responded.

Drizzy’s trainer also chimed in, adding, "holla at me I’ll get you right too." Carnage then replied to the trainer, Roxxx, acknowledging the exchange was just a joke. "You always busy with this goof!! Come train with a real TITAN," he wrote.

Regardless of how Drake came to get the body he has, one thing is undeniable: he’s cut like a diamond. And just in time for summer, too.

Written by Paul Meara

Photo: Emma McIntyre/BBMA2019/Getty Images for dcp

