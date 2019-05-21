WATCH! Tia Mowry Hired Mermaids For Her Daughter's Fairy-tale First Birthday Party

Tia Mowry ’s baby girl, Cairo, turned one year old a couple weeks back, but the actress-turne-YouTube mom is finally sharing all the adorable details from the shindig. First of all, Tia forewent an elaborate kid’s play place and held the celebration in her backyard instead. Yes, the Sister, Sister star seems to be one of the few celebs who still believes in the simplistic fun of a backyard bash.

If you remember her boho baby shower for Cairo, then you’ll recognize that she brilliantly tied the theme into this party too. Low tables and throw pillows were scattered around the lawn for the adult guests and mini tepees were a hit with the kids. Of course Tia made sure the food was on point considering her pro culinary skills—mac and cheese balls, quinoa shooters, empanadas and chicken fingers for the win!

Perhaps the cutest touch was a mermaid swimming around in the pool to entertain Cairo and the kids!