Zoë Kravitz Marries Fiancé In Secret Ceremony

Zoë Kravitz is reportedly a married woman!

According to US Weekly, the 30-year-old Big Little Lies star wed fiancé Karl Glusman during a secret wedding.

A source close to the couple says they are legally married but plan to have a traditional ceremony in France in June. It isn’t clear when they officially tied the knot.

Zoe and Karl reportedly met in 2016 and began dating soon after. In October 2018, Kravitz revealed that Glusman proposed to her eight months earlier during a Rolling Stone interview.

“Oh yeah, I’m engaged. I haven’t told anyone yet. I mean, I haven’t told the world,” she told the magazine at the time. “He nailed it. And I love that it wasn’t this elaborate plan in Paris. It was at home, in sweatpants.”

We’ll bring you more details about the wedding as they become available. Congrats to the happy couple!