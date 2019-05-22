Zoë Kravitz Marries Fiancé In Secret Ceremony

See Bryson Tiller's Girlfriend Straddling Him On The Beach In This Sexy Shot
Plus, see more celebrity couples show love.
Zoë Kravitz is reportedly a married woman!
According to US Weekly, the 30-year-old Big Little Lies star wed fiancé Karl Glusman during a secret wedding.
A source close to the couple says they are legally married but plan to have a traditional ceremony in France in June. It isn’t clear when they officially tied the knot.
Zoe and Karl reportedly met in 2016 and began dating soon after. In October 2018, Kravitz revealed that Glusman proposed to her eight months earlier during a Rolling Stone interview.
“Oh yeah, I’m engaged. I haven’t told anyone yet. I mean, I haven’t told the world,” she told the magazine at the time. “He nailed it. And I love that it wasn’t this elaborate plan in Paris. It was at home, in sweatpants.”
We’ll bring you more details about the wedding as they become available. Congrats to the happy couple!
Photo: Foc Kan/WireImage
TRENDING IN STYLE
Plus, see more celebrity couples show love.
Alexa ain't got nothing on Bardi.
For the past 10 years, Yusef has been dictating all of the beauty trends we emulate via his most famous client, none other than Rihanna. He started out his career as a performer, but he ended up behind the scenes. In Hairstory, he details his rise in the industry from aspiring singer to creative directing the hair for Fenty x Puma.
COMMENTS