Ayesha Curry Claps Back At Mommy-Shamers Who Are Judging Her 30-Lb 10-Month-Old Son

Written by Tweety Elitou

Ayesha Curry is among the latest celebrity moms to join the long list of mothers who have had the unfortunate experience of being mommy-shamed. On Tuesday, the 30-year-old wife of NBA player Steph Curry posted a group shot on Instagram which included herself, her husband and three children: Riley, 6, Ryan, 3, and 10-month-old Canon.

"Infinitely proud of these guys," she captioned the photo. "Gods grace and mercy continues to cover our family and we are so grateful. Not about wins and losses, it’s all about family. Moments like this simply put it all into perspective." Naturally, many were simply enthused by her post! Wondering if there was another baby Curry on the way, one commenter inquired if the mother of three was once again pregnant. “Are you pregnant again?????” a follower asked. Ayesha jokingly responded back, “absolutely not LOL. My 30lb son is just breaking my back in every Photo.” Ayesha may be all smiles, but don't get it twisted. She has zero tolerance for disrespect, especially when it's pertaining to her children.

Not long after her response, a social media troll followed up with the comment, saying, “Maybe portion-control his food a bit.” With the quickness, Ayesha clapped back at the comment, which was later deleted: "Excuse you? No. Just no.”

Perfect response! If folks would have checked Ayesha's receipts, they would have discovered that the Homemade star is quite in control of her kitchen, seeing as though she is a professional chef with a show on the Food Network. “In our house, you’re definitely not getting dessert if you don’t eat your dinner!” she told Parents magazine. “But we do throw the rules out the window once in a while. We love to have movie night with the kids where we eat popcorn, ice cream and then breakfast for dinner.”

Putting some respect on Ayesha's name, followers instantly flooded into the comment section defending her. “RIGHT!?!! [user] should portion control his rudeness!! Chubby babies are the cutest!!” wrote a fan. “Portion control for a baby?? Where do these people come up with this stuff??” another added. It is quite unfortunate mommy-shaming exists, but we are glad to know Ayesha spoke her mind and true fans wasted no time in supporting her.