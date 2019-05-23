Rihanna's Been Secretly Living In This Luxe London Mansion Worth $38M For A WHOLE Year

LONDON, ENGLAND - SEPTEMBER 19: Rihanna attends the Fenty Beauty x Harvey Nichols Launch at Harvey Nichols on September 19, 2017 in London, England. (Photo by David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images for Kendo)

Rihanna's Been Secretly Living In This Luxe London Mansion Worth $38M For A WHOLE Year

See inside the seven-bedroom townhouse RiRi's been keeping secret.

Published 11 hours ago

Written by Tweety Elitou

Rihanna's United Kingdom fans lost it with excitement when she revealed in an interview with The New York Times that she’s secretly been living in London for the last year.

“I enjoy walking around the block. When I go walking, I try to keep a little incognito,” she said of her life in London.

Now, thanks to the Daily Mail, we have details about the mansion that the singer’s been shelling out $20,000 a week for. 

(Photo: David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images for Kendo)

According to the news source, Rih’s hidden abode is a stunning seven-bedroom townhouse mansion worth $38 million that boasts five bathrooms, two studies, a reception room and family room.

Plus lots of staff, including security guards and a housekeeper.

The property includes an open kitchen, a gym, fancy garden, underfloor heating, plus there's plenty of off-street parking, and even a "little Jamaican market nearby" to satisfy the island gal's taste for Caribbean cuisine.

“The house has everything Rihanna needs,” a close source told MailOnline. “It has seven bedrooms for her team. It's in a very exclusive area with some very wealthy neighbors so she can come and go as she pleases and nobody really takes any notice.”

The source added, “She's been there for a year, but has enjoyed living there so much it looks like she'll be there for longer.”  

(Photo: David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images for Kendo)

