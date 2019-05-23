Rihanna's Been Secretly Living In This Luxe London Mansion Worth $38M For A WHOLE Year

Rihanna's United Kingdom fans lost it with excitement when she revealed in an interview with The New York Times that she’s secretly been living in London for the last year.

“I enjoy walking around the block. When I go walking, I try to keep a little incognito,” she said of her life in London.

Now, thanks to the Daily Mail, we have details about the mansion that the singer’s been shelling out $20,000 a week for.