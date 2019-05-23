Rihanna's Been Secretly Living In This Luxe London Mansion Worth $38M For A WHOLE Year

See Bryson Tiller's Girlfriend Straddling Him On The Beach In This Sexy Shot
Plus, see more celebrity couples show love.
Rihanna's United Kingdom fans lost it with excitement when she revealed in an interview with The New York Times that she’s secretly been living in London for the last year.
“I enjoy walking around the block. When I go walking, I try to keep a little incognito,” she said of her life in London.
Now, thanks to the Daily Mail, we have details about the mansion that the singer’s been shelling out $20,000 a week for.
According to the news source, Rih’s hidden abode is a stunning seven-bedroom townhouse mansion worth $38 million that boasts five bathrooms, two studies, a reception room and family room.
Plus lots of staff, including security guards and a housekeeper.
The property includes an open kitchen, a gym, fancy garden, underfloor heating, plus there's plenty of off-street parking, and even a "little Jamaican market nearby" to satisfy the island gal's taste for Caribbean cuisine.
“The house has everything Rihanna needs,” a close source told MailOnline. “It has seven bedrooms for her team. It's in a very exclusive area with some very wealthy neighbors so she can come and go as she pleases and nobody really takes any notice.”
The source added, “She's been there for a year, but has enjoyed living there so much it looks like she'll be there for longer.”
(Photo: David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images for Kendo)
Plus, see more celebrity couples show love.
Alexa ain't got nothing on Bardi.
For the past 10 years, Yusef has been dictating all of the beauty trends we emulate via his most famous client, none other than Rihanna. He started out his career as a performer, but he ended up behind the scenes. In Hairstory, he details his rise in the industry from aspiring singer to creative directing the hair for Fenty x Puma.
COMMENTS