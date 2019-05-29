Op-Ed: My Family Crowdfunded My Trip To Amsterdam And Gave Me The Travel Push I Needed To Do It Alone

I was first bit by the travel bug when my best friend suggested that we go to Amsterdam as a gift to ourselves weeks after high school graduation. She made it sound so easy and simple, offering that we could stay with her aunt who lived there. I, on the other hand, was terrified and had roughly one thousand concerns running through my head. Are there Black people in Amsterdam? Literally where is that? Do people there speak English? How am I going to pay for a flight without a job? I can’t go to Amsterdam! I was lucky enough to get 10-15 family members to donate $50-$100 towards my trip to Amsterdam as a graduation present. I then somehow booked a flight on British Airways and was on my way to Europe for the very first time at 16 years old. I soon fell in love with not only the city, but also the idea of going to a place I had never been to before. Before that trip I had only been to Florida, and even that was a big deal for me. This, however, was the start of a love affair with traveling around the world.

Now I constantly have the desire to book a trip abroad. It’s something I can’t tame, and usually after seeing a flight within my budget (less than $300 round trip,) I pretty much make up in my mind that I am going. My flight to Barcelona was $278, and I found that on the Skyscanner app, which I highly recommend! With a price like that, the opportunity to go to Spain from New York was just too good to pass up. I decided I had to go alone because I was tired of asking my friends to travel with me and I wanted to challenge myself with an exciting experience. I bravely booked this trip, hoping to meet interesting people from around the world, try amazing food that I had never been exposed to and gaze at views from places like Park Guell. I wanted a solo trip because I know how to have fun by myself and knew that I didn’t really need anyone else to have a life-changing adventure but me.

If you tell someone about your burning desire for solo travel and they respond with but have you seen "Taken"?, please know that they are a hater. While safety is my number-one priority, and probably yours too, the fear of being kidnapped or taken should not prevent you from traveling alone. Traveling solo is one of the most rewarding experiences a young Black woman could ever gift herself.