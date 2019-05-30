Meghan Markle And Prince Harry Have Big Travel Plans For Baby Archie Happening Very Soon

Written by Tweety Elitou

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, are reportedly enjoying being first time parents! ICYMI: The Royal couple welcomed Archie, a 7-pound 3-ounce, healthy baby boy on May 6.

(Photo: DOMINIC LIPINSKI/AFP/Getty Images)















A source told Us Weekly that the 37-year-old former Suits actress is “so soft and gentle with Archie.” While Meghan has “really taken to motherhood,” Prince Harry has “been a very hands-on dad.” According to the insider, “He’s on diaper duty!”

(Photo: Dominic Lipinski - WPA Pool/Getty Images)















Clearly, the couple has seriously taken to their parenting duties with Meghan reportedly planning a trip with her newborn to her home country. A Royals insider told the news outlet that Meghan is "planning to come to the States" this summer with her son, Archie. It’s "most likely" the destination will be New York City. While NYC may be a huge possibility, there is also a chance Meghan’s hometown of Los Angeles can be a destination. “For Meghan, it’s just as important for Archie to learn about her family history as it is for him to learn about his Royal ancestors, so she plans to go on a trip to L.A. with him once she’s comfortable taking him on a plane," a told US Weekly earlier this month.

(Photo: Dominic Lipinski - WPA Pool/Getty Images)















Either way, don’t expect to see Meghan casually strolling around with the Royal baby. A source told Elle.com that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex intend for baby Archie to be a "private citizen," and they plan to "shield him" and "keep many of the details of his life private."

(Photo: Dominic Lipinski - WPA Pool/Getty Images)















Baby Archie's big travel plans don't stop at the States. According to Harper's Bazaar, later this year, Archie will be jet-setting with his parents on a trip to Africa, most likely in the fall. "Officials in South Africa have been told to expect a visit by Prince Harry, Meghan and baby Archie later this year," the Daily Mail reports. With an exciting life of traveling ahead, Royals reporter Roya Nikkhah told The Sunday Times that the almost one-month-old "would become one of the youngest royals to go on an official tour." Yes, Archie's passport will most likely have more stamps than yours does now all before his first year! Goals.