Newlyweds Idris Elba and Sabrina Dhowre Make History With Vogue Cover Story And Photos From Their Moroccan Wedding

Newlyweds Idris Elba and beautiful wife Sabrina Dhowre, may have just exchanged vows on April 26th, but the duo is already making history as a couple! Glowing under the light of holy matrimony, Mr. and Mrs. Elba was chosen to cover British Vogue‘s July bridal issue, making them the first African couple on the famed magazine.

(Photo: SEAN THOMAS/vogue.co.uk)















FYI: The couple, who met on the set of The Mountain Between Us in 2017 both share African heritage. Photographed by Sean Thomas, the day before their nuptials, both looked amazing in wedding attire chosen by British Vogue‘s Editor-in-Chief and friend, Edward Enninful. Sabrina, 29, was a blushing bride with makeup by Charlotte Tilbury and hair by Luana Babbi. Wearing a Vera Wang dress and David Morris jewelry, she was stunning! Naturally, Idris, 46, looked dashing in an Armani suit tailored by Brioni and an Alexander McQueen bowtie.

“We’ve been literally inseparable since we met,” Idris shared with Vogue the morning of his wedding. Confessing it was “love at first sight,” the famed actor didn’t expect to get married again, but it all changed when he met the model. “You know, I’m 47 this year, been married and lived a full life before I even met Sabrina,” he shared. “It wasn’t something that I wanted to do, get married again. But…”

Inside the magazine set to hit newsstands on June 7, we will get exclusive insight on the extravagant 3-day Moroccan wedding ceremony. Not soon enough? While we are still waiting for all the lavish deets, here’s what we know thus far! The two tied the knot in Marrakesh, a major city of the Kingdom of Morocco.

The 3-day wedding was held in Morocco because the bride and groom’s families are from east and west Africa and they wanted to meet in the middle.

The couple married in front of 200 of their good friends and family.

According to Idris, their families instantly blended. "Sabrina has deepened friendships with people I've known longer than [her], nurturing the best side of me to make me connect to my friends more."